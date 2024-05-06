Georgina Rodriguez responds after Cristiano Ronaldo surprises her with adorable gesture on Mother’s Day

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was surprised by the Portuguese superstar with an adorable gesture on Mother's Day. She has now responded to that gesture with a clip posted on her Instagram story.

Portugal celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, May 5, for which the legendary forward planned and executed a perfect surprise for his partner. He enlisted the support of their youngest daughter, Bella, to carry out the surprise plan.

In the clip posted to her 58.9 million Instagram followers on her story, Bella can be seen walking towards her with a big bouquet of white flowers. Ronaldo can be seen following her with a big smile on his face.

The 30-year-old Argentine-Spanish influencer can be heard reacting in awe upon seeing her baby daughter coming towards her with her present.

In the story, Rodriguez wrote a message in Spanish, which translated to:

"Being a mom is the best thing in life. Happy days to all of us. Thank you my love @cristiano."

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been in a relationship since 2016. She has had two biological children with the Portuguese superstar, Alana Martina (born November 2017) and Bella Esmeralda (born April 2022).

She is also the stepmother of the legendary forward's first three kids, Cristiano Jr. (born June 2010) and twins Eva Maria and Mateo (Born June 2017).

Rodriguez has always been openly vocal about her partner's status as the best in the world. She has followed him everywhere and regularly attends her games to support him when he's on the pitch.

The beautiful gesture from Ronaldo showcased his gratitude for all that his partner had done for himself and his family.

Cristiano Ronaldo nearing Saudi Pro League record after scoring perfect hattrick against Al-Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo took a massive step towards breaking the Saudi Pro League record for most goals in a single season, scoring a perfect hattrick against Al-Wehda.

In the fifth minute, Al-Wehda keeper Munir Mohamedi's terrible clearance only made it as far as the Portuguese marksman at the edge of the box. He promptly curled a right-footed shot into the bottom corner to open the scoring.

Just seven minutes later, he rose highest to nod Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic's cross into the back of the net. His brace was followed by goals from Otavio and Sadio Mane, ensuring that Al-Nassr entered half-time with a comfortable 4-0 lead.

Right after the second half kicked off, Ronaldo was at his goalscoring best again. Sadio Mane played a ball into his path, which he promptly placed into the back of the net with his left boot, completing a perfect hattrick.

The three goals took him to 32 goals for the season, within touching distance of Abderrazak Hamdallah's 34-goal league record for Al-Nassr in 2018-19.

With his tally for club and country sitting at 884, the Portuguese legend stated that he was motivated to reach his next milestone as soon as possible. In the post-match press conference, he said:

"I will try to reach goal 900 this season or next season, it does not matter."

Given his incredible form, it is only a matter of time before Ronaldo breaks the Saudi Pro League goalscoring record.