Georgina Rodriguez reveals one thing Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t do at home despite being the ‘best husband’ 

Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, has opened up about what it's like to live with the Portuguese international and the one thing he does not do at home.

Rodriguez revealed what it's like to live with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. In an interview with Sportweek (via MARCA), she described Ronaldo as a 'super dad' but did admit he does not cook at home. She admitted that he deserved to return home to a 'nice hot plate of food' after training:

“Cristiano is a super dad and the best husband I could ever dream of, but he doesn’t cook. After training all morning he deserves to find a nice hot plate of food lovingly prepared on the table. We have a chef, but I sometimes cook.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid where she used to work as a sales assistant.

The Spanish model has three biological children and three stepchildren with Ronaldo. Rodriguez's stepchildren include sons Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Mateo and a daughter, Eva Maria. She gave birth to her biological daughter Alana Martina in 2017 and conceived twins in April 2022. Unfortunately, the male twin passed away during childbirth, while the female twin, Bella Esmarelda, survived.

The couple and their children moved to Saudi Arabia in January 2023 after the Manchester United legend signed a lucrative two-year deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr until 2025.

Their move was further publicized after the rulers of the Saudi kingdom made Ronaldo and Rodriguez an exception to the rule that states that unmarried couples aren't allowed to live with one another.

Where are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez currently living?

The former Real Madrid player has settled into Saudi Arabia nicely with Georgina Rodriguez and their children. After taking a few weeks to settle in with Al Nassr, Ronaldo exploded this month, scoring five goals in two games. This included a brilliant quadruple against Al Wehda, taking him over 500 league goals in his career.

As per Tatler, Ronaldo and his family have been staying at the Four Seasons in Riyadh. They have booked 17 suites in the two-story 'Kingdom Suite' which consists of a living room, cinema hall and gold bathrooms which has a view of the city. The total cost of living is estimated to be around £250,000 ($310,000) a month.

