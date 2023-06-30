Georgina Rodriguez's sister sends 'powerful' 5-word message as she shares holiday snaps with Cristiano Ronaldo and kids

Ivana Rodriguez has dropped a positive message for her sister Georgina after the latter shared images from her vacation with Portugal and Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo and their children.

Following the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign, Georgina is currently relishing some time off with her partner in Italy. The pair's five children, namely Eva Maria, Alana Martina, Mateo, Bella Emseralda and Ronaldo Jr, are also beating the heat in a seaside holiday spot.

Taking to Instagram, Georgina shared a few pictures, captioning them:

"🌸🐚🧜🏼‍♀️💖"

Ivana, who is also an influencer like her sister, wrote under the post:

"This post is so powerful ❤️🔥"

Earlier this week, Georgina was spotted spending time with the former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker on a yacht. Red Devils star Diogo Dalot was also pictured on the yacht alongside the pair.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo became the first star to reach 200 international appearances in men's football earlier this month. He reached the milestone in Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Iceland on Tuesday (June 20), making headlines with an 89th-minute winner.

At club level, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed a good debut season in the Saudi Pro League despite failing to lift the title last campaign. He scored 14 goals and two assists in 19 games for Al-Nassr.

Serie A midfielder to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, says Fabrizio Romano

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic has reached a verbal agreement to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr this summer. He will undergo medicals on Friday (June 30).

Brozovic, 30, is set to pen a deal worth around €100 million until June 2026 at the Mrsool Park upon finalising a €23 million deal. He was also on Barcelona's radar for a few weeks prior to his Al-Nassr move.

Should the Barcelona-linked midfielder secure a move to Al-Nassr, he could prove to be a fine coup for them. Brozovic would likely displace Abdullah Al-Khaibari to partner Luis Gustavo in a midfield double pivot.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with passing and tackling, the 87-cap Croatia international has helped Inter lift five trophies so far, including the 2020-21 Serie A crown. He has netted 31 goals and provided 43 assists in 330 matches for Simone Inzaghi's side so far.

On the other hand, Ronaldo's outfit are also keeping an eye on a number of other players in Europe. They are said to be in advanced discussions with Portugal and Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho and Morocco and Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech, as per The Athletic.

