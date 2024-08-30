Georgina Rodriguez sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo after special UEFA award

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another award to his collection, with UEFA honoring him with a special trophy to mark his legacy in Europe. Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, took to social media, to congratulate him with a heartfelt message.

Ronaldo attended the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season group stage draw event. Alongside Gianluigi Buffon, he took part in the draw process before receiving a trophy for being the highest goalscorer in Champions League history, with 140 goals to his name.

Additionally, the 39-year-old has won the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award on three separate occasions with Real Madrid and the UEFA Club Player of the Year award with Manchester United back in 2007. He has also been the Champions League’s top scorer on seven seperate occasions.

Georgina attended the event and shared pictures on social media with Ronaldo. She celebrated with her partner and followed it with a heartwarming message that read:

"Congratulations to the best scorer in the history of Champions League @cristiano #facts. You deserve the best in the world my love. We love you."

Ronaldo also expressed his delight at being recognized by UEFA, stating:

"Thank you for this amazing award. As you know, Champions League is the highest in football. The records speak for themselves but the league (is at that level) because of the players that play in the competition."

Ronaldo, who played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus in Europe, scored a total of 701 goals in 949 appearances. He continues to shine in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, where he has already scored 68 goals in 74 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his desire to break more records

The numbers truly speak for themselves, and for Ronaldo, the desire to set new records remains as strong as ever. He recently scored a spectacular free-kick for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, which took his career goal tally to 899.

Naturally, the Portuguese star has set his sights on reaching 1,000 goals, a feat that no player has achieved in recent times.

Speaking on his podcast with Rio Ferdinand, he said:

"I want to reach 1,000 goals. If I don’t have any injuries, this for me is the most important [thing], I want that. For me, the best mark that I can have in football is to reach, first, 900 goals. After, my challenge is to be at 1,000 goals," Ronaldo said (via ESPN).

With age starting to catch up with him, there have been questions on when he might decide to retire. However, the 39-year-old has made it clear that he still has the hunger to compete.

"I don’t know when I’m going to finish. Since you play more, you learn many, many things. I know I’m still looking good. The day that I start to feel I don’t produce nothing, listen, I’ll pack my bags and I’ll go away. But it’s far from that,” he added.

Ronaldo’s next appearance will be for Portugal in the Nations League, first against Croatia at home on September 5, followed by a clash against Scotland on September 8.

