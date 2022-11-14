Georgina Rodriguez shares footage of herself with kids hours before Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial Piers Morgan interview 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared snaps with her kids before the Portuguese star's explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo gave a stunning interview with Morgan as he said explosive things about his current club Manchester United ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While the full interview is yet to come out, the bits of the conversation are enough to leave many speechless.

However, if Georgina Rodriguez's social media is anything to go by, she was in a jolly mood ahead of the interview as she spent time with her family in their Cheshire mansion.

She captioned the images ’Domingueando', which translates to 'Lazy Sunday'. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2016 and also have two children together, in addition to the three the iconic forward already had.

What did Georgina Rodriguez's boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo said in his interview with Piers Morgan?

Cristiano Ronaldo said many explosive things about Manchester United's infrastructure, staff, his role at the club, and more. Here are some of the things he said.

Speaking about the club's evolution, Ronaldo said:

"Nothing changed since I left. The pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym, even some technology. Even the chefs who I appreciate, lovely people. I thought I would see new technology, infrastructure. I saw things I saw when I was 20!"

He also said that the club tried to force him out of the club. He elaborated:

"Man United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not only this year but last season too."

The former Real Madrid forward said that certain things inside the club are holding them back. He said:

"I want the best for Manchester Utd. This is why I come, but you have some things inside the club that don’t help reach the top level as Man City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal."

He also said that a club of United's size should be at the top. He added:

"As Picasso said, you've to destroy it to rebuild it... and if they start with me, for me, it’s not a problem. A club of this size should be at the top, but this is not the case, there is no excuses."

Apart from all the drama, Ronaldo will be preparing to lead Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2022 which gets underway in a few days time. They have been grouped with Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H.

