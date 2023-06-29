Georgina Rodriguez shares pictures alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and kids from Italy vacation

Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram to share snaps alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the family from their vacation in Italy. The family is cooling down after Ronaldo's gruelling season.

The Portuguese superstar joined his national team after ending the SPL domestic season with Al-Nassr. He scored in the most recent game against Iceland, netting a last-ditch winner. in his landmark 200th international game for Portugal.

Georgina, Ronaldo and their five children - Eva Maria, Alana Martina, Mateo, Bella Emseralda and Ronaldo Jr. - have been enjoying some downtime since then. Rodriguez shared a glimpse of their vacation on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were previously spotted spending time on a yacht. Manchester United star Diogo Dalot was also on the yacht alongside the pair.

What Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wants to instil in her kids?

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have massive superstardom. While Ronaldo has become the world's most followed social media personality due to his exploits on the football pitch, Rodriguez became popular after coming into association with the 38-year-old.

However, they both come from humble beginnings. Rodriguez recently said that life is not all about flashy things. Despite the abundance of riches they possess, Rodriguez said that her kids need to take care of the basic earthly requirements. Speaking on the same, the model said on her Netflix show, 'I am Georgina':

“I want to instill in my kids the same thing my mom instilled in me. Being in the countryside, where they can find peace.

"I want them to connect, it’s good for them to touch the dirt, to touch the trees, to not always be stuck among buildings, trips, cars, planes. Anyone can have that luxury. It’s nature, and it needs to be looked after. We must know how to enjoy it."

Ronaldo has almost 600 million social media followers, while Rodriguez has 50 million. Hence, such words of wisdon from a popular couple can positively impact people.

