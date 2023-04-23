Georgina Rodriguez shares snap from home as she cooks for Cristiano Ronaldo and her kids on the weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently uploaded snaps (via her Instagram stories) of her cooking for the 38-year-old and the kids. She utilized her Sunday to spend some much-important family time.

While Rodriguez could often be seen posing in flashy locations and outfits, the model looked like she was enjoying doing family chores on this occasion.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez currently reside in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. They shifted base after the Portuguese superstar's move to Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the kids could be seen spending time in the background as Georgina Rodriguez flaunted the dish she made. Apart from that, she also shared images of her doing some snacks and candy shopping.

Cristiano Ronaldo's friend rubbished claims that he is unhappy with Georgina Rodriguez

Being a high-profile couple like Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez comes with its pros and cons. While there is unlimited exposure, there is also constant scrutiny from the outside.

One such occurrence took place recently as a journalist claimed that Ronaldo is fed up with Rodriguez. Speaking on the Portuguese TV show Noite das Estrelas, psychologist Quintino Aries said (via MARCA):

"Ronaldo's recent behaviour shows two things: that his personal life is not in a moment of happiness and that the more he distances himself from his mother, Dolores Aveiro, the less tempered he is. And we all know why he is increasingly distant from his family."

Ronaldo's friend, Filipina Castro, however, played down the notion. She said (via MARCA):

"I can affirm from a 100 percent reliable source that they are, as always, doing very well. This is just stories, gossip, made up by people who can't stand Gio. They are a couple who have love to give and give away."

The pair have been in a happy relationship for a while now, close to six years to be exact. While they are yet to get married, the couple's bond seems inseparable.

Poll : 0 votes