Georgina Rodriguez spotted in designer clothes and high heels as she celebrates 29th birthday with Cristiano Ronaldo and kids

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was seen rocking an eye-catching outfit as she celebrated her 29th birthday. The model took to Instagram to post images of herself celebrating along with the family. Ronaldo and the pair's kids were also in the snaps.

Rodriguez, who used to work at a Gucci store in Madrid before meeting Ronaldo, kept up her style statement in the usual manner. A stunning white dress, along with white high-heels, was accompanied by a Birkin handbag. Birkin is a famous heritage leather company, named after British actress Jane Birkin.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo could also be seen posing beside a birthday cake along with the rest of the family. She wrote on Instagram:

"29 years completed surrounded by people and little people I love with all my heart ♥️ Immensely grateful to God for everything. Thank you all for having spent a little of your time congratulating me and sending me so much love."

The family currently resides in Saudi Arabia as Ronaldo is currently playing for Riyadh-based side Al-Nassr.

Piers Morgan claimed Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are loving life in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan triggered the forward's exit from Manchester United. The talkSPORT presenter has now claimed that Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are loving life in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Tatler, Morgan said:

"Ideally, I think Ronaldo would have preferred to play for another top club in the Champions League for a year or two, but Al Nassr made him a staggering offer."

"I think the fresh challenge of raising the profile of football in a new region of the world, at the twilight of his incredible career, really appealed to him."

Speaking about whether Ronaldo is enjoying the Middle-East, Morgan said:

"Definitely. I've swapped a few texts with him and he's absolutely loving it, on and off the pitch."

Blue @BlueboyCR7 Georgina Rodríguez se dirige a un restaurant, junto con sus hijos y Cristiano Ronaldo para celebrar su cumpleaños 29 en Riyahd Georgina Rodríguez se dirige a un restaurant, junto con sus hijos y Cristiano Ronaldo para celebrar su cumpleaños 29 en Riyahd 🇸🇦 https://t.co/BlYVEf2hPo

