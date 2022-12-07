Georgina Rodriguez spotted watching on from stands as Cristiano Ronaldo plays bit-part role in Portugal's 6-1 Switzerland thrashing

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was spotted in the stands as the superstar forward was benched in Portugal's 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland.

Rodriguez watched from the stands as she donned a black gown and a gray coat. She was also wearing an eye-catching diamond necklace.

Ronaldo, however, played only a bit-part role during the game. Fernando Santos made a bold call as he decided to field Goncalo Ramos instead of Ronaldo.

The Benfica starlet got his first international start and scored a hat-trick against Switzerland. Apart from Ramos' heroics, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, and Rafael Leao also got on the scoresheet.

Ronaldo was introduced to the game in the 73rd minute. The former Manchester United attacker managed to find the back of the net, only to see the effort chalked up offside.

Portugal, meanwhile, sealed their birth in the last eight with an emphatic performance. They will play Morocco in the quarter-finals on December 10.

Walid Regragui's side managed a penalty shootout win against Spain. The result is one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far.

Ian Wright opined on Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's recent struggles

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville slammed the Portuguese forward for his petulance. Arsenal legend Ian Wright agreed with Neville's point of view.

Wright said despite having a glittering career, it's not ending well for Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has always been the focal point of any team that he has ever played in.

At 37, Ronaldo has lost more than a yard. Wright believes the superstar forward is struggling to get used to being a bit-part player. The former striker said (via Daily Mail):

"As great as he is, it's a team game and it comes to this stage now where he's not been playing well for the last few years and like Gary says, it's not ending well, it's ending acrimoniously and it seems to me like he's not enjoying it at the minute."

He added:

"He doesn't look happy. It's a sad situation because you look at everybody - I don't know when was the last time he heard no. How many times has he heard no in his life? It feels like that to me."

