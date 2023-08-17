Georgina Rodriguez spotted wearing €90,500 worth jewelry during outing with Cristiano Ronaldo and family

Georgina Rodriguez posted a picture with her family on Wednesday (August 16) as they went on a shopping trip post Cristiano Ronaldo's Arab Champions Cup triumph.

Georgina Rodriguez is one of the most prominent people in the world. With more than 50 million followers on Instagram, she loves posting bits of her life, with Cristiano Ronaldo and her kids and her work.

Sharing pictures with her family, she wrote:

"Shopping & cinema with my loves 💘"

In a selfie posted by her, Georgina can be seen sporting accessories by the luxury brand Van Cleef. The brand’s official website displays these accessories for €60,500, €15,800 and €14,200 each.

Georgina has always had a beautiful collection when it comes to jewelry. The model can be seen wearing rubies, sapphires, emeralds, and more. Her passion for these was seen through her Netflix show, I Am Georgina.

She shares her passion with her partner, Cristiano, as he also has his own collection of luxury accessories. The legendary footballer recently rocked the most expensive Rolex available at a press conference.

Georgina's entire collection is worth millions, and she owns a diamond ring, estimated to be around £4 million (according to The Sun). She is also a proud owner of a £600,000 ring gifted by her partner.

She told Something About Rocks:

“I love emeralds, sapphires, rubies. I love diamonds. What’s more expensive? Rubies or diamonds?"

Georgina also explained that she would go window-shopping to look at all the jewelry she couldn't afford but her dreams came true in the end.

The first piece of jewelry she got as a gift from Cristiano Ronaldo was heart-shaped earrings with a matching necklace for Christmas.

When Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed time off with Georgina Rodriguez and his kids this summer

After winning his first major trophy with Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo is using his recovery time well to take some time off with his family.

It was also the case before the season started as the forward and his family were seen enjoying their summer break in Portugal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner loves his yachts and was seen vacationing and sailing on a one.

Thanks to Georgina's Instagram account, we are all updated on how they spent their time during the break.

She shared pictures from the family vacation in Portugal, where they were seen enjoying on the yacht, swimming, riding water bikes, and more.