Georgina Rodriguez stuns the world by wearing Manchester United-inspired Cristiano Ronaldo shirt signed by Ronaldo himself during catwalk

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo's long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently walked on the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week wearing the Portuguese star's signed football jersey.

The Spanish model's dress at the Paris Fashion Week was designed by Swiss luxury fashion brand Vetements. As per MARCA, the fashion brand was founded in 2015 and it has a good relationship with Georgina Rodriguez.

Rodriguez's dress had her boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo's name and jersey number on it. Moreover, the red dress, which resembled Manchester United's home kit from 2021/22, also had the Portuguese forward's signature.

Interestingly, the crest of the Premier League side was also not present on the dress. During the event, she was accompanied by her children, Mateo and Eva.

Georgina Rodriguez has become a huge name in the modeling industry as she has been a part of various high-profile fashion events. Furthermore, she is also a part of the luxury fashion brand GUESS's collection and featured on the cover of the February 2024 edition of Vogue Mexico.

Former Manchester United star reveals that he joining Al-Nassr because of Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazilian defender Alex Telles has revealed that he joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr because of Cristiano Ronaldo. Telles joined Manchester United in October 2020 from FC Porto, however, during his entire spell, the left-back failed to settle his feet at Old Trafford.

He made only 50 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring one goal and providing eight assists, and was eventually loaned out to Sevilla during the 2022-23 season. During a recent interview with SAPO Desporto, the 31-year-old revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo played a major role in his decision to join the Saudi Pro League.

Telles stated that he knew Ronaldo from Manchester United, which made it easier for him to stay in contact with the Portuguese forward. The former Porto defender also revealed that he talked a lot with Ronaldo about joining Al-Nassr. He said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo was a very important reason for me coming here. We exchanged messages before, my agent was involved but obviously, when it comes to the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatness he has, we already knew him from Manchester United and he made it easier for me to come."

He added:

“We talked a lot, he told me what the club was like and that he was looking forward to my coming. I’m happy to have an athlete and human being like him. So all the effort that I put in is also for him, for Al Nassr and for all the athletes who are here.”

Since joining the Knights of Najd, the Brazilian defender has made 20 appearances across all competitions, bagging two goals and four assists. Next up, Al-Nassr will face Al Ain in the quarter-final of the AFC Champions League on March 4 (Monday).

