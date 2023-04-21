Georgina Rodriguez surprises Belen Esteban with gift as Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend continues kind gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has gifted a special clutch to one of her close friends Belen Esteban following the success of her Netflix show “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina).”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has a close group of friends who are heavily involved in her day-to-day life. Belen, who is a Spanish TV personality, is a part of the group dubbed the “Darlings.”

Georgina recently gifted Belen a special bag, which is not only a limited edition but is also reserved solely for her close ones. The bag is made from the canvas of the banner that Netflix used to announce the arrival of Soy Georgina Season 2. The banner was displayed in the Spanish capital of Madrid on the day of the Season 2 premiere: March 24.

Belen received the special gift in a mysterious black box. It also had a message attached that read (via SPORT):

“Today I want to send you one of the bags created from the promotional canvas of the second season of 'I'm Georgina'. They are unique and unrepeatable, like all of us. I hope you wear it with pride and that it becomes part of your collection.”

In an interview with El Hormiguero, Georgina Rodriguez claimed that only 100 handbags were created from the remains of the Soy Georgina promotional banner.

The clutch is distinct in looks and in color. It resembles the fuchsia flower in color and has a “G” written in front. Belen has thanked Georgina for the priceless gesture.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Spanish comedian Pablo Motos’ wife Laura Llopis was one of the first recipients of Georgina Rodriguez’s clutch.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez thanks fan account for heartfelt video on the occasion of her daughter’s birthday

Instagram fan account,@crisgeofan, posted a heartwarming video on the occasion of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's daughter Bella Esmeralda’s first birthday on April 18. They collected Bella’s clips from the second season of Soy Georgina to create the video.

Bella’s mother Georgina loved the gesture, sharing the Instagram Reel via a Story and thanking the creators for showing such kindness.

Her Story read:

“The purest love that exists. Thank you for this beautiful video”

Bella Esmeralda is the couple's second daughter together, with six-year-old Alana Martina being their first-born.

The Real Madrid legend also took to Instagram on the occasion of her daughter’s birthday on April 18, expressing his love for his youngest.

