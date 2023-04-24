Georgina Rodriguez vs Antonela Roccuzzo: Comparing net worth and brand endorsements of Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend and Lionel Messi’s wife

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, both boast impressive net worths to their names. Rodriguez has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, while Roccuzzo's worth is around $20 million.

Rodriguez was born in a small town in Jaca, Spain. She worked as a store member for various luxury brands before joining the Gucci store in Madrid. Rodriguez met Cristiano Ronaldo during her time there.

She has since become a social media influencer and promotes various brands on her page. Georgina Rodriguez has a total following of close to 50 million on Instagram.

Georgina Rodriguez, accompanying Cristiano Ronaldo at his Al-Nassr presentation

Rodriguez's career dynamic has skyrocketed since she met Ronaldo. She left her Gucci store job and started receiving modeling contracts from various fashion brands. She appeared on the covers of brands like Lux, Nova Gente, Sorbet, and more.

Rodriguez also has her own Netflix series, which goes by the name 'I am Georgina'. The series is currently in its second season.

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, meanwhile, is not very active on social media. However, she has worked with famed bands like Alo Yoga, Stella McCartney, Dolce and Gabbana, and more.

Roccuzzo also has a degree in nutrition, which she obtained from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, have worked with Alo Yoga

Antonela Roccuzzo, with Lionel Messi and their children, during Argentina v Panama

Given the impressive list above, it's understandable that Georgina Rodriguez and Antonela Roccuzzo both have significant brand value in the fashion market. Considering they are the partners of two of the greatest footballers to ever live, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it shouldn't come as a surprise.

Both models have endorsed Alo Yoga on their social media pages on multiple occasions. Rodriguez's most recent post on Instagram was, in fact, an advertisement for the brand.

Roccuzzo has a massive presence on Instagram as well. Her follower count is around 35 million at this point in time. Hence, it's not surprising that big brands choose her as a medium to advertise their products.

