Georginio Wijnaldum to hold talks with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over Barcelona move

With intensifying speculation over a move to Barcelona, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is set to hold talks with manager Jurgen Klopp in a bid to gain clarity over his future.

According to journalist Melissa Reddy of The Independent, Klopp and Wijnaldum are intent on talking through latest developments with Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman keen to add Wijnaldum to his squad. Koeman managed Wijnaldum at international level during his time in charge of the Dutch national team, and is keen for that association to continue at Barcelona.

Wijnaldum is currently in the final year of his contract at Liverpool, and is set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2020-21 season. It is being reported that Liverpool are unlikely to offer the Dutchman a new deal after talks on a renewal stalled over differences between the two parties.

The Independent report that the primary point of difference between Liverpool Wijnaldum has been over the length of the new deal. He will now return to the club's Melwood training centre on Wednesday after international duty in the UEFA Nations League, and Klopp is keen to talk to the Dutchman for an understanding of the situation.

Liverpool could sign Thiago based on Wijnaldum future

The futures of Georginio Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara could both be intertwined

According to The Independent, Liverpool's move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara could also be based on Wijnaldum's next move.

It is reported that Klopp doesn't want to overcrowd his midfield with the addition of Thiago, without any important departures in that area. Initially, it was hoped that Liverpool could sell the likes of Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic, but they haven't found a buyer yet, partly thanks to Liverpool's asking price being deemed as too high.

Klopp recently played down the lack of signings from his club so far, saying that there was still enough time left in the transfer window.

"There’s a long time to go until October 6. We will deal with our situation like we always did. I think the philosophy of this club is pretty clear. We will see how much we can, or how much we want, to spend and all these kinds of things."

Wijnaldum joined Liverpool in August 2016 on a £25m deal from Newcastle United, and quickly grew into being one of Klopp's most trusted players.

He's also scored his fair share of important goals for Liverpool, none more so than the brace against Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal in 2019.

Liverpool have only signed Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas in the current transfer window so far.