Georginio Wijnaldum opens up on his future at Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum has opened up about his future at Liverpool, revealing that he has not yet signed a contract extension with the Reds.

The Dutchman’s contract with Liverpool will come to an end this summer, and he has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he would like Georginio Wijnaldum to remain at the club because of his quality on the pitch and influence in the dressing room. However, nothing has materialized so far, as the midfielder is yet to sign an extension with the Merseyside giants.

Despite the current situation, Georginio Wijnaldum has insisted that he is happy at Liverpool. When asked about his future at the club and his contract situation, the 30-year-old said:

"Wow, that’s a lot of questions at one time! I want to answer them all for you, but at the moment there is no news. I would like to come with news, but the only thing I can say is that I’m really happy with the club, really happy with the team, the staff, and really happy with the fans I play for."

“That’s the only thing I can say; it’s not that I’m not happy and I have to leave or anything like that. But it’s not as easy as everyone thinks it is to make decisions for your future. You have to think about everything, first you have to negotiate with the club and those kind of things. It’s so difficult to deal with it all. That’s why it takes so long."

He added:

“But we know with the situation we are in right now, it is not the most important thing. The most important thing is to get back on track, start winning games again and then we will see. I am really happy here, my family is happy, but besides that there is no news."

Liverpool will miss Georginio Wijnaldum’s presence in midfield if he leaves Anfield in the summer

Georginio Wijnaldum’s performances for Liverpool have gone under the radar over the years. The likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been recognized for their pressing and defensive ability. However, Wijnaldum’s work ethic and strength in midfield have been largely overlooked, despite being equally important for Liverpool.

The Dutchman’s ability to hold on to the ball under pressure has often helped the team when they are under the cosh. This season, his performances have taken a hit because of the rotations around him.

Since joining Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016, Wijnaldum has made more than 200 appearances for the club and has successfully adapted from a more attacking role to a deeper role.

The Reds will need a top replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum if he decides to leave this summer.