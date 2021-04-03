Georginio Wijnaldum’s Barcelona move in doubt due to Lionel Messi’s demands - Reports

Lionel Messi could disrupt Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman’s plans to bring his compatriot Georginio Wijnaldum to the Camp Nou this summer.

According to Sportsmole via The Mirror, the Liverpool midfielder’s proposed move to Barcelona now hangs in the balance due to a set of demands put forward by the Argentinean. Lionel Messi was tipped to leave the Catalans this summer but he has now given the club a set of 'demands' to fulfil if he is to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

Messi’s current deal will expire in the summer. The Argentinean was expected to finally leave for free at the end of the season after having a move away from the Camp Nou blocked last year. However, the appointment of old friend Joan Laporta as the new president of the club has led to Lionel Messi changing his mind about leaving Barcelona.

Lionel Messi, though, has urged Barcelona to show more faith in the promising youngsters at the club, including Pedro and IIaix Moriba. The Argentinean wants assurances that the club will help these players realize their true potential next season. Since both players will compete for a place in Koeman’s midfield, this could potentially halt the Dutchman’s pursuit of Wijnaldum.

Lionel Messi has scored more goals in 2021 than 49 of the 98 teams in Europe’s top 5 leagues.



Out of this world. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/2UD6aNP0Oc — 10bet (@10betSports) April 2, 2021

The Liverpool midfielder continues to be a pivotal part of Jurgen Klopp’s team, despite his current contract situation with the club. Wijnaldum will become a free agent this summer and negotiations over a contract extension have not been positive.

Unfortunately, it now appears that Wijnaldum could pay the price for the Blaugrana’s desire to keep Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

Georginio Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum should not be short of suitors even if the Catalans do not come calling in the summer. The Dutchman has showcased his talents once again this season and has already featured 27 times in the Premier League for the Reds.

Lionel Messi has reportedly handed in a list of demands he'd like to see met if he's going to stay at Barcelona - and Gini Wijnaldum might not like them https://t.co/SRMqCbnulB pic.twitter.com/8STlhJVoEt — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 2, 2021

Lionel Messi has also been in fantastic form this season. He has already scored 29 goals from 37 games in all competitions. Barcelona, understandably, are desperate to keep hold of their talisman as they prepare to usher in a new era under Laporta.