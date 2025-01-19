Gerard Pique calls Barcelona star ‘a scandal’ after watching him shine in 1-1 draw vs Getafe

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has praised midfielder Pedri after watching him again dazzle for the club in LaLiga. The 22-year-old Spain international was on the pitch for the entire game as La Blaugrana were held to a 1-1 draw by Getafe at the Estadio Coliseum on Saturday (January 18).

Pique posted on X shortly after his former side opened the scoring through French defender Jules Kounde (9'). He lauded Pedri because of the pass he played through, which eventually led to his side's only goal of the game.

"Pedri is a scandal," Pique wrote.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Pedri was named the Man of the Match after his impressive display in the middle of the park, where he was in a class of his own. The Spaniard finished with an 87% (68/78) pass accuracy and created two chances, one of which was a big chance. He completed 100% of his dribbles attempted (two) and won 50% of his tackles (one), while also winning five out of six duels.

Gerard Pique and Pedri were teammates at Camp Nou before the former defender decided to end his career in 2022. Pedri was plagued by injuries for much of the 2023-24 season but appears to have regained his fitness this season. He has appeared 20 times in LaLiga, scoring four goals and providing two assists this season.

Barcelona drop star forward from squad for fourth straight game

Barcelona dropped forward Ansu Fati from their squad that played out a 1-1 draw against Getafe in LaLiga on Saturday. Hansi Flick appears to have lost trust in the Spanish forward, hence his decision to leave him out of multiple matchday squads.

Expand Tweet

Fati has been offered to several sides, including Tottenham Hotspur, this month as Barcelona are desperate to get him off their books as soon as possible. The 22-year-old has started just one game since his return from a loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Fati was last in a Barcelona matchday squad on January 4 when they beat UD Barbastro 4-0 in the Copa del Rey Round of 32. The forward has since missed games against Athletic Club, Real Madrid, Real Betis, and Getafe despite having no physical problems.

Flick gave Fati an opportunity to impress in pre-season but the Spaniard suffered a foot injury during camping, limiting his participation. The German manager is prepared to sanction Fati's exit from the club as he does not feature in his plans going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback