Gerard Pique claims La Liga referees unconsciously favour Real Madrid

Gerard Pique has claimed that La Liga officials unconsciously favour Real Madrid and has questioned if they will ever be unbiased.

Gerard Pique has always been a player who is not afraid of speaking his mind in interviews. The Spaniard has been very vocal about players' issues and has even called out Barcelona's board in the past.

The 34-year-old star has now claimed that the referees in La Liga make on-field decisions that benefit Real Madrid.

Pique's comments come after a former referee revealed that 85% of the Spanish referees are from Madrid. In an interview with Post United, he said:

"The other day a former referee said that 85 per cent of the referees are from Madrid. How are they not going to whistle in favour of Madrid? Even unconsciously, how are they not going to give more for one side than the other?? I respect the professionalism of the referees and I know they try to do their best job, but when a moment of doubt comes…"

Gerard Pique addresses Sergio Ramos' contract situation at Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos is heading towards the end of his contract at Real Madrid. Reports suggested that the Spaniard could be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer as a new deal was not close to being agreed.

Gerard Pique was asked about the same, and he made it clear that the two are in touch but have not spoken about the contract situation:

"I talk to him, but not about his renewal. We get along very well. With Madrid, the relationship is very good. I have swapped shirts with them and I have Madrid shirts at home. I have Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Karim] Benzema, Ramos… a few. But putting one on is too far for me."

Like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Gerard Pique believes that the two players have their own things to handle but does not think that they have too much power. He said:

"I don't think so. They have stature and can give their opinion and, from there, decisions can go one way or another. When you have a board of directors or a president who is very strong, who have clear ideas, the player has little to say."

Barcelona and Real Madrid are level on points in La Liga right now, but Atletico Madrid are 10 points ahead of them with a game in hand.