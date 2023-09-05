Gerard Pique and Clara Chia enjoy romantic evening at Catalunya Moto Grand Prix, images go viral on social media

Gerard Pique and his partner Clara Chia were spotted enjoying each other's company at the recent Catalunya Moto Grand Prix. Images of the pair sharing a romantic moment went viral on social media.

Pique has been in a relationship with Chia for a while now. Clara Chia is 24 years old while Pique is 36.

The pair often make public appearances and make dazzling style statements in the process. This time, they caught fans' attention by sharing an intimate moment in public.

See the images of the kiss below:

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia had a tour of the Middle East as the latter recently celebrated her birthday. Pique's former partner Shakira, meanwhile, now lives in Miami. The pair's children, Milan and Sasha, are also in the American city.

Shakira recently confessed that she had doubts about having a long-term relationship with Gerard Pique

Shakira and Gerard Pique first met when they shot the 'Waka Waka' song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Their relationship started after the end of the tournament and Pique was a part of the winning Spanish side.

Pique used to play for Barcelona at the club level at that point in time and was at the peak of his fame. Shakira recently revealed that due to Pique's status at that time, she had doubts about whether they could have a long-term relationship. She said (via AS):

"In 2011, when I started dating him, we hardly saw each other. He is 23 years old, 10 years younger than me. Soccer player, handsome, with Playboy fame... He was crazy at that time. Right now, he is a great guy, but then, he was crazy and he had no guarantee that things would go ahead or that we would start a family.

"I never imagined that he was going to live in this country because of that boy with the beard who was incredible, but well, no more."

Pique and Shakira's long-term relationship ended last year and the pair since had to go through court battles to settle the futures of their children. Shakira, however, is not officially dating anyone at the moment.