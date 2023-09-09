Gerard Pique enjoys romantic getaway with girlfriend Clara Chia as couple relax in Croatia 

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been spotted enjoying holidays with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia, on a luxurious yacht in the sea near Beach Sunj on Lopud Island, Croatia.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen enjoying their time together on the romantic getaway. Gerard Pique and Clara Chia were spotted splashing around a blue paddleboard in the pictures. Later, the couple also sat on the paddleboard for a while.

Gerard Pique and his 24-year-old partner were also pictured having lunch on the luxurious yacht after they enjoyed their time at sea. The former Barcelona defender was wearing blue and white swimming trunks, while his girlfriend decided to wear an olive green bikini.

The 36-year-old recently moved to his old mansion with Clara Chia, where he used to live with his ex-partner, Columbian singer Shakira.

Famous football journalist Pepe del Real told El Programa de Ana Rosa:

"Shakira lived in that house in 2012 when she arrived in Barcelona. It's quite secure, it's not next to the sea but it does have a lot of privacy. It is an old Piqué house, I imagine that he would have rented it or used it on a weekend. It is not a new love nest, it is a house that they are going to use to go live or settle for summer with Clara Chía."

According to the reports, the luxurious mansion has seven floors and a lot of privacy. In addition to that, the house also has a huge terrace, a large pool, and a football pitch.

Gerard Pique chooses Lionel Messi in the never-ending GOAT debate

Former Manchester United defender Gerard Pique has had his say on the never-ending GOAT debate by choosing his former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi, over Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said:

“I think that in terms of talent, Messi is number one, for sure. It’s true that Cristiano has worked very hard to try and compete and fight for that first spot, but if you see the careers of both … I would choose Messi, for sure."

While talking to GiveMeSport, the 36-year-old heaped praise on Lionel Messi's performance at the 2022 World Cup, where the legendary playmaker led the Argentine side to their second World Cup crown.

On the other side, Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult campaign as they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Morocco.

He continued:

“He showed that even though he’s 35, he can compete as the best player in the world. He showed it in the World Cup.”

During the campaign, the Inter Miami attacker scored seven goals and also provided three assists in seven games. In addition to that, he also won the Golden Ball award.