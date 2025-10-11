Gerard Pique makes stance clear when asked if he will invite Barcelona hero Lionel Messi to play in Kings League

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has admitted that he wants to add Lionel Messi to his Kings League. The Spaniard wants to wait until the Inter Miami captain calls it time on his career before approaching for his league.

Speaking to the media, Pique said that he wants to attract the best players to the Kings League, especially Messi. He wants to wait before sending the Argentine an invite, as he is yet to retire from professional football. He was quoted by Tribuna as saying:

"We’re trying to attract all the great legends from the world of traditional football. And Messi is the greatest of them all. Right now, he’s still an active player, playing for Inter Miami. But when he retires, we might have the chance to invite him."

The Kings League has been expanding at a rapid rate and are eyeing a move to the United States in 2026. Kings League CEO Djamel Agaoua shared their plans with the media in June 2025 and said (via ESPN):

"We feel ready to attack the big animal, which is the U.S. market ... We start on the East Coast for operational reasons."

Lionel Messi is currently in talks over a new deal at Inter Miami and is expected to extend his stay at the MLS club. However, he has hinted that he is close to retirement, and it could be his final deal.

Ex-Barcelona star wants Lionel Messi in Kings League

Former Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has admitted that he wants to see Lionel Messi in the Kings League. He added that they are yet to talk about the possibility, but hopes to add his former teammate to his side, Kunisports. He told ESPN:

“We haven't spoken about it. I think it's a little complicated at the moment with the schedule, but I hope one day he can play for us. Many stars have played and more want to come. We've seen Chicharito [Javier Hernandez], Ronaldinho, [Andrea] Pirlo, [Andriy] Shevchenko and [Iker] Casillas play for some of the other teams."

"There are a lot of players keen [to represent Kunisports], but obviously, with the timing and the distances involved, it's not been possible for a lot of them, but there are many ex-players interested in playing. It's just a case of finding the dates.”

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero have played 81 matches together for the Argentina national side. The striker joined Barcelona to play with Messi, but the Catalan side could not renew his contract that summer, forcing him to leave and join PSG.

