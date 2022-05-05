Gerard Pique names Manchester United star among 4 of his favorite players while growing up

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique claims Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was one of his favorite players early in his career.

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap YouTube channel, the 35-year-old was asked who he looked up to as a youngster for inspiration for his own game. Pique insisted that he always focused on centre-halves and listed four greats of the modern era, stating:

"Fernando Hierro when I was growing up because I was always trying to focus on players in my position. Then Rio Ferdinand when I had the opportunity to play with him, then Puyol, Gaby Milito, always focusing on centre-backs."

Ferdinand made 455 appearances for the Red Devils, having signed from Leeds United in 2002 in a deal that made him the world's most expensive defender at the time (£29.3 million+add-ons).

The centre-back went on to win 10 major honors under Sir Alex Ferguson, including six Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League. Ferdinand also briefly served as the England captain and won 81 caps for his country.

Having left the Barcelona youth academy in 2004, Pique joined United and spent four seasons at Old Trafford before his return to the Camp Nou. The Spaniard clearly remembers his time playing alongside Ferdinand fondly despite only making 23 appearances in English football.

Two Manchester United defenders tell teammates they will be leaving

The 20-time champions of England look set for a squad overhaul this summer following a disastrous campaign that will almost certainly see them finish outside the top four of the Premier League.

New manager Erik ten Hag will surely be keen to make changes. Two often-forgotten centre-backs have already outlined their intentions to leave the club.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones will be searching for new clubs this summer, with the duo barely featuring for Manchester United this season.

Having arrived from Villarreal in 2016, Bailly's time at Old Trafford has been blighted by injuries. He has only made seven first-team appearances this term. United bizarrely extended the Ivorian's contract last April until 2024, a decision that the club hierarchy now recognizes as a mistake.

Jones is another centre-back who has been dogged by injuries. The man who was once tipped to be 'the new Duncan Edwards' has seen his career completely stall at Manchester United.

The former Blackburn defender is still only 30-years-old. However, he has only played five times across the current campaign. Jones is still under contract at the club until June 2023.

