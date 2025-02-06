Gerard Pique reacts to Iker Casillas’ response after ex-adult star talks about Real Madrid icon’s ‘lover’ skills; comment goes viral online

Gerard Pique has reacted to Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas' response following some controversial comments from ex-adult star Claudia Bavel. The OnlyFans model recently opened up on her alleged relationship with Casillas.

Speaking on the Spanish TV channel Telecinco programme De Viernes, Bavel insisted that the former Spain international was a better footballer than a lover.

"My relationship with Iker Casillas began initially as one of friendship. When we began meeting in person we had an open relationship initially before we reached a point where we closed it," said Bavel.

She continued:

Trending

"Iker knows what is behind those photos. I feel a little bit left out. If you ask me what Iker was like as a lover I would say better as a footballer."

Casillas was furious with the comments and reacted with a lengthy statement on social media. Gerard Pique responded to the former Real Madrid goalkeeper's post with a one-word comment - 'Metedor'.

The Barcelona legend also shared a screenshot of the word's definition in his comment. Translated in English, it read:

"Person who puts or incorporates something into something else."

Pique and Casillas were regularly at war during their club career but now share a cordial relationship. Iker Casillas retired in 2020 and currently serves as the deputy general director of the Real Madrid Foundation. Pique, on the other hand, hanged his boots in 2022.

How many games has Iker Casillas played for Real Madrid?

Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas rose through the ranks at Real Madrid, before breaking into the first team as a teenager. He went on to appear 725 times for Los Blancos in his career. Only club legend Raul has played more games for the LaLiga champions than Casillas.

The Spanish goalkeeper earned his debut for the club in the 1999-00 season, appearing for the first time in the Champions League group stages against Olympiakos.

Casillas went on to register 264 clean sheets for the club, winning the league five times and the Champions League thrice. He also lifted the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Intercontinental Cup.

The Spaniard left Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 to join Porto. He won the Primeira Liga and the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira during his time at the Estadio do Dragao.

Casillas also has a splendid record with La Roja and is part of the country's golden generation. He won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the Euros in 2008 and 2012.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback