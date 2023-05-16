Gerard Pique rejected invitation to be part of Barcelona's La Liga title-winning celebrations: Reports

Gerard Pique reportedly rejected Barcelona's invitation to celebrate their La Liga win through the streets of the city on Monday (May 15).

Barca clinched their first league title under manager Xavi Hernandez with a 4-2 win over local rivals Espanyol on Sunday (May 14). They celebrated the win with their fans by way of an open-top bus parade the following day.

According to Mirror, Pique was invited to join his former teammates, but he rejected the club's offer. The Spaniard announced his decision to retire from club football in November, canceling his contract at the Spotify Camp Nou in the process.

The decision reportedly helped a cash-strapped Barcelona save £46 million, considering Pique's deal was due to expire in the summer of 2024. He played 10 games across competitions this season, including six in La Liga.

Pique, 36, won every major trophy in club and international football in his storied career. This is his ninth Spanish first-division title as a player - only Paco Gento (12), Pirri (10) and Lionel Messi (10) have more.

The former Manchester United centre-back's final appearance in a Barca shirt came in a 2-0 league win against UD Almeria on November 5. His teammates sported a special one-off jersey, inscribed with 'Sempr3', against the Indalicos to honour the Spaniard's career.

Laporta and Xavi both consider Pique part of Barcelona's title-winning side

Club president Joan Laporta and manager Xavi Hernandez both gave their verdict on Gerard Pique's role in Barcelona's title-winning team this season.

The legendary Spanish centre-back played just six times in the league this term, but Laporta considers him a worthy winner. He said, via the aforementioned source:

"I called him yesterday morning (May 14) but I couldn’t talk to him. This league is also his, he has competed, and he has been with us."

Speaking before Barcelona secured the league trophy with a 4-2 win against Espanyol, Xavi extended an invitation to Pique to join the team's title celebrations. He said, via Relevo (h/t Football-Espana):

"Pique is a special case because he retired. He did not go to another team, as in other cases. We have thought about it, and we will notify him and invite him to celebrate the league with us."

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barca prefer to be handed the league trophy at the Spotify Camp Nou in front of their own fans. The celebrations in the stadium could take place when they host Real Sociedad in gameweek 35 on May 20. It remains to be seen if Pique will attend those celebrations.

Poll : 0 votes