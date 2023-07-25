Gerard Pique requests club owner and DJ to not play Shakira songs as he enjoys party with girlfriend Clara Chia in Andorra: Reports

According to El Nacional, Gerard Pique requested a club owner not to play any Shakira songs when he recently visited a night club in Andorra. That was after the Barcelona legend had enjoyed some time at the Andorra football club.

After that, he decided to hit off a night club with his partner Clara Chia Martin and was joined by former Barcelona teammate Carles Puyol and his partner Vanesa Lorenzo.

While Pique enjoyed some dancing with his friends and Clara Chia, he requested the club's owner and DJ not to play any Shakira songs, which was obliged.

Gerard Pique broke up with his former Colombian partner last year after a relationship that lasted for over a decade. They have two children together, Milan and Sasha.

The world-renowned pop-star threw shades at her former partner when she released a disstrack with Bizzrap, roasting Pique.

When Shakira said that she had doubts about her relationship with Gerard Pique

While Gerard Pique and Shakira's relationship lasted for over a decade, the Colombian pop star once said that she had doubts about it at the start of the relationship.

The pair first met while shooting the Waka Waka song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Spain won the tournament, and Pique was a part of the triumphant La Roja side. The defender used to play for Barcelona at the time.

Hence, he was at the peak of his fame, which planted seeds of doubt in the Colombian pop star's mind about whether they could have a lasting bond. She said recently (via AS Tikitakas):

"In 2011, when I started dating him, we hardly saw each other. He is 23 years old, 10 years younger than me. Football player, handsome, with Playboy fame. ... He was crazy at that time.

"Right now, he is a great guy, but then, he was crazy, and he had no guarantee that things would go ahead or that we would start a family. I never imagined that I was going to live in this country because of that boy with the beard, who was incredible, but well, no more."

Gerard Pique and Shakira went on to have a long-lasting association. The pair, though, are not together anymore, and the world renowned pop-star has moved to Miami after her break-up with Pique.