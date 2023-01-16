Gerard Pique's company Kosmos earns more from Spanish Super Cup than Barcelona and Real Madrid

Gerard Pique's company Kosmos reportedly earned more than Real Madrid and Barcelona from the Spanish Super Cup. Pique's former club won the tournament with a 3-1 win over Los Blancos.

The Supercopa de Espana triumph marked the first trophy that the Catalan club won under Xavi Hernandez. They pocketed €2.8 million from the tournament (according to SPORT). Carlo Ancelotti's side earned the same.

Valencia, meanwhile, earned €1.7 million while Real Betis took home only €750,000.

Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) earned a total of €40 million from the tournament. Pique's company, Kosmos, pocketed a hefty sum of €4 million, more than the finalists Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Gerard Pique came under heavy criticism for helping RFEF strike a deal to organize the Supercopa de Espana in the Middle-East while being an active player.

Xavi has previously defended the move to host the competition in Saudi Arabia. He told the media (via Football Espana):

“I think it benefits all of the teams and we are here for the good of Spanish football. We are professionals in this sport. This is a business, there is a context that makes us come here and for the good of Spanish football we come here. All this benefits us all, clubs with financial problems earn money."

GOAL @goal Barcelona back on top Barcelona back on top 😈 https://t.co/NuNYI6U3OZ

Xavi added:

"There was also a lot of criticism of Qatar and then it has been seen that it is not that bad. Arabia has things to improve, but that’s the same as in Spain, where we have 200 hundred things to improve. Everyone deserves that football should go around the world.”

Barcelona manager Xavi reacted to win against Real Madrid

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Xavi's Barcelona were the better time by some margin as they defeated Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de Espana. Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri scored for the Blaugranas.

Speaking after the game, Xavi hailed his team's performance and said that the team could take confidence from the win. He said (via FCB Noticas):

"I am happy. It gives us tranquility to all. I have to follow helping and follow guiding it. If we do it against the Madrid can do it with any one. This gives me tranquility. It goes me to peace for all the life. Only I expect that it was not the last".

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



His first trophy as Barcelona manager HISTORY FOR XAVIHis first trophy as Barcelona manager HISTORY FOR XAVI 🏆His first trophy as Barcelona manager 👏 https://t.co/9f1AXistOV

Poll : 0 votes