Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira forced to shell out whopping 8-figure sum to move fleet of luxury cars to USA: Reports

Gerard Pique's former partner Shakira will have to shell out a massive sum of €14,000,000 as she looks to move her fleet of supercars to the USA (according to El Tiempo). While her furniture and musical instruments will soon reach the Colombian's new abode, the luxury cars are something that will take special arrangements.

Shakira boasts quite a few supercars in her collection. The pop star owns a Mercedes Benz SI550, a Tesla Model S, an Audi Q7, and an Audi A7. A BMW X6 and a Mercedes Benz SLK 250 are among the other cars that are in her collection.

While it would take Shakira a whopping sum to move the cars, considering the pop star has a net worth of over $300 million, she should take care of it with relative ease.

Shakira has decided to move to the USA from Barcelona and her children Milan and Sasha have started schooling there. She has an agreement that former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique will pay half of any expenses regarding the kids.

Shakira slammed for her diss track on Gerard Pique

Shakira recently released a diss track aimed at her former partner Gerard Pique. While it has since gone viral, the Colombian has received criticism for it as well.

Jamari Goyso, a Spanish journalist, took shots at the pop star for her recent track. He claimed on Instagram:

“Now it’s a woman singing to a man, but what would happen if that song was made by Pique for Shakira? Would people think the same or not? I’ve seen a lot of people saying that it’s art; well, yes, there are many ways to make art, even p*rn is art.”

Goyso further added:

“For me, when art attacks another person, it is no longer art; it is revenge made art. At the end of the day, when I heard the song, I said: ‘Again with the same victimisation.”

Despite their separation, Pique and Shakira continue to pop up in the news for such events.

