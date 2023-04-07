Gerard Pique’s mother forcefully attempts to silence Shakira in public as old video highlighting their frosty relationship resurfaces

Shakira’s rocky relationship with Gerard Pique’s mother Montserrat Bernabeu has become common knowledge following the Colombian's split with the former Barcelona superstar. An old video has shed more light on the pair’s troubled relationship.

In the video, shared by Twitter user, @carla_dirty, Pique’s mother is seen using force to get the pop star to stop talking. The video was seemingly captured by a passerby in a public place.

The six-second clip shows Shakira putting on a black sweater while continuously speaking about something. She is seen standing face-to-face with former partner Pique’s mother. Montserrat, seemingly not pleased with what Shakira way saying, grabs the singer’s face to get her to shut up. The “Waka Waka” star, however, refuses to quiet down and remains in an agitated mood.

Pique’s mother then angrily puts her index finger on her lips, instructing the 46-year-old to stop talking. She eventually concedes and continues to talk to the pop icon, while making animated gestures with her hands.

Meanwhile, Gerard Pique stood beside the pair during the entire altercation, refusing to intervene.

According to Essentially Sports, Pique’s mother had a problem with the Colombian diva from the very beginning, as she was not Catalan.

Pique and Shakira, along with their sons Milan (10) and Sasha (8), lived right next to Pique’s house during their relationship. Even after their split in June 2022, the pop sensation continued to leave beside Pique’s parents with her boys.

She ultimately left Barcelona on April 3 with Milan and Sasha and is expected to settle down in Miami, Florida, where she has family.

Gerard Pique opens up about the backlash he has received after splitting with Shakira

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has talked about the hate he has received following his split-up with Shakira. Pique claimed that his former partner’s Latino fanbase abused him relentlessly on social media, but insisted that he did not take any of it to heart.

Speaking to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Pique said (via People):

"With the theme that's gone on in this past year, my ex, she's Latino Americana, and you have no idea what I've received on social media from her fans. Barbarities. And I don't care about any of it. Truly, zero. Because I don't know them. They are people who have no lives. You're never going to meet them. They are like robots.”

While Gerard Pique has gone public with his relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti, his ex has gone on to shatter records with her music. She released “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” in collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, in which she takes thinly veiled digs at Pique and his new girlfriend.

The song, which was released earlier in 2023, has gone on to become the most-listened Latino song of all time on Spotify and YouTube.

Poll : 0 votes