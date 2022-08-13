Gerard Pique's salary reduction could play pivotal role as Barcelona look to raise €40 million to register all new signings: Reports

Gerard Pique has agreed to take another pay cut to help Barcelona register their summer signings, as per Sport via 90min.

The Blaugrana have made five new signings this summer, none of whom are yet registered with La Liga. They have also extended the contracts of Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele, but remain unable to register them as well.

While free agents Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen could still walk away from their contracts, Barca don't have the same luxury where a transfer fee has been paid. The contracts of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde could be in peril if the club fail to meet the league's requirements.

Barcelona are reportedly short of money in the range of €40 million to register their new signings. Pique has already taken a wage cut in the past to aid the debt-ridden club and has agreed to do so once again to help the Camp Nou outfit.

The club have been in talks to activate their 'fourth lever' and sell a certain percentage of Barca Studios in order to raise funds to register their summer signings. There is no doubt that Pique's gesture will go a long way in helping the Catalan giants financially.

How Barcelona are able to spend despite a €1.3 billion debt

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy

There is a very specific reason as to how Barcelona are able to make marquee signings despite being extremely strapped for cash.

After the departure of Lionel Messi last summer, the Blaugrana were faced with the task of rebuilding their squad from square one. In the year since, the club have taken several steps to aid their financial situation without compromising on their quality on the field.

After initially restructuring their debt to the longer term, the club also sold a further percentage of their television rights in order to reduce their liabilities. They have also sold their naming rights and signed a kit sponsorship deal with Spotify in the range of €280 million to further help their financial situation.

This enabled the club to spend a reported €112 million on Raphinha and Lewandowski as well as afford the wages of their existing players. Barca have been strapped with tough financial decisions of late and look set to benefit from these shrewd moves.

The board will do whatever it takes to bring the club back to the pinnacle of world football once again.

Edited by Samya Majumdar