German great Jurgen Klinsmann picks his FIFA World Cup winners

Former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann has unveiled which country he's tipping to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

The VfB Stuttgart legend threw his support behind England when discussing the subject during an exclusive interview with Sportsmail.

England are indeed one of the few nations that have reason to believe in their chances of success at this year's World Cup.

The Three Lions made it to the semifinals of the tournament during the 2018 edition in Russia, and Jurgen Klinsmann believes they now have what it takes to bring the prize home.

The former Germany forward told Sportsmail in quotes carried by DailyMail:

"If I look at England, the squad knows it is strong. It has proved it over many years. There is a progression in place. They played a fantastic tournament in Russia."

He further said:

"Then they played a fantastic Euros but didn't win it, unfortunately. So now if you are a player or manager with England, your expectation is: 'We have to go to Qatar and win this thing'."

Jurgen Klinsmann went on to claim that England now belong in the same category as the likes of Germany, Brazil, Argentina, and Spain, who approach the World Cup with only one aim: to win it.

He continued:

"The same thing exists with Germany, Brazil, Argentina and Spain. They go to World Cups to win. England are in that company now. This is their moment to catch. The pressure is there but it's nothing to get too nervous or stressed out about."

The German added:

"The players have to prove their point every couple of days in the Premier League and the Champions League and they do it. Now it's their time to come together for their country and make things happen on that stage too. But if they do it with a smile it will be easier, I promise."

England are favorites to finish atop their World Cup group

England Men FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Squad Announcement

The Three Lions have been drawn into Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, alongside the likes of Iran, Wales, and the USA.

They'll play their first game versus Iran on November 21, before clashing with the USA on November 25, and Wales on November 29.

England are the favorites to come out on top of their group. The Three Lions boast the strongest squad in Group B, with world-class talents such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden, and Jude Bellingham in their ranks.

They are also ranked fifth in the latest FIFA World Rankings, which puts them in a class of their own when compared to their group rivals.

Iran is ranked 20th in the world, while the United States is ranked 16th and Wales is ranked 19th. It remains to be seen how things will play out in Qatar.

Poll : 0 votes