England beat Germany 2-1 to lift the Women's Euro 2022 trophy on July 31. Adult star Elle Brooke aimed at a dig at the humbled Die NationalElf to rub in England's win over Germany.

A wonder chip from Ella Toone and an extra-time goal from Chloe Kelly saw the Lionesesses get past their counterparts in a hard-fought game. Elle Brooke, who is an avid football fan, was elated to see Kelly's winning goal, and she posted a tweet mocking the Germans.

"Scenes! German tears are always extra special."

After the game ended, the adult star also took a dig at England's men's team, with another tweet:

"Congrats Lionesses!! Showing the men how it’s done."

The English men's national football team last lifted major silverware in 1966, when they won the FIFA World Cup. Hence, the Women's Euro 2022 win will rightly excite their fans.

Elle Brooke is an enthusiastic Manchester City fan. Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal, plays for the Cityzens at club level, which will further please the adult star.

England women's euro 2022 win is their first international football silverware in almost sixty years

It was riveting to watch as England beat their European counterparts at Wembley to lift their first major trophy in front of a record-breaking crowd. The Women's Euro 2022 trophy comes as a respite after close to sixty years of agony for the English in international football tournaments.

This time around, however, after three semi-final defeats in a row since 2015, they have conquered their peak. Manchester United star Ella Toone broke the deadlock and put England ahead in the second half with a brilliant chip.

While Lina Magull's goal put both teams level again and pushed the game into extra time, it was Chloe Kelly's poke-in from a scuffle in the six-yard box that won the game for England.

The last time the two teams met in a final was more than a decade ago. Germany had trounced the English team 6-2 in that encounter.

