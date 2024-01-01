Germany chief rules out Jurgen Klopp move as he reveals Liverpool manager’s staggering overall salary

Germany football association's (DFB) vice-president Ralph-Uwe Schaffert has spoken about how Jurgen Klopp's high salary has never made him a realistic candidate for the national team head coach role.

Schaffert told Hannoversche Allgemeine (via 90 min):

"The DFB can't play Jurgen Klopp at all. He earns (at Liverpool) a fixed €24m a year, plus €26m guaranteed advertising income - so €50m."

Klopp had been touted by several media outlets to take over as Germany head coach after the expiration of his last contract with Liverpool. However, the German manager extended his stay with the Reds and is currently contracted to remain there until 2026.

Klopp has previously expressed that he will not leave Anfield until the end of his deal and the only way for him to part ways would be if he is sacked by the club.

He had said (via BBC):

"Either the manager's position changes or a lot of other things change. So, as far as I am concerned unless someone tells me I will not go. So that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff. We will see that, but that is something for the future. Like summer or whatever. Not now. I have space and time to think about it. We have to play better football now."

Returning to Schaffert's comments, it is understandable why the German national team might not opt for Klopp despite his outstanding managerial resume. The DFB vice-president also addressed how previous Germany head coach Hansi Flick was also given an exorbitant salary and praised the current gaffer Julian Nagelsmann for accepting a lower wage.

Jurgen Klopp supported Germany's choice to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as head coach

After reports emerged that Julian Nagelsmann had taken over as Germany's latest head coach, Jurgen Klopp was asked about his opinions on the selection.

He had said (via Goal):

"I think Julian is a great solution because he is a great coach. I would be very happy about it – if it happens that way."

Klopp was also asked about Nagelsmann being only 36 years old and if it would be a worry for the head coach role. He replied:

"Age? It doesn’t matter! He had already proven at 28 that he is a fantastic coach. He has eight years of experience. Others have that at 45 or 50 – at the highest level. That is not a criteria at all.”