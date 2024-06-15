“Germany, I think they’re dark horses” - Micah Richards and Gary Lineker debate over Euro 2024 picks

Football pundits Micah Richards and Gary Lineker had an interesting debate after the former claimed Germany were the dark horses to win the UEFA Euro 2024. Die Mannschaft impressed in the tournament opener last night, securing a 5-1 against Scotland on June 14.

Germany outclassed Scotland 5-1 to climb to the top of Group A. Florian Wirtz (10'), Jamal Musiala (19'), Kai Havertz (45+1' (P)), Niclas Fullkrug (68'), and Emre Can (90+3') scored one goal apiece for the Germans. Scotland got a consolation goal via Antonio Rudiger's 87th-minute own goal.

Julian Nagelsmann's side controlled most of the game, dominating with 73 percent possession. They also landed 20 shots in total with 10 being on target, compared to Scotland's mere one shot.

Both pundits appeared on The Rest Is Football podcast where Richards said (via Daily Mirror):

"Germany, I think they're dark horses."

Lineker replied back, stating that a team of their caliber could never be considered a dark horse. However, Richards added:

"But they are, though. Would Germany have been in your top three before the tournament started? Probably not. So you'd have to agree they're dark horses."

This led to Lineker pointing out:

"I actually said England, Portugal and then Germany."

Their co-host Alan Shearer was left impressed by what he saw from the Germans, stating:

"What I would say is it's been almost a perfect night for them. You've had Musiala put in a great performance for them. You've got [Toni] Kroos who was superb, you've had Havertz scoring. And then when they make changes, Fullkrug comes on, he scores, Can comes on, he scores. So everything is almost perfect for them there tonight. They were really impressive and that's all you can do as a player and a country."

Expectations will now be high from fans as Die Mannschaft look to maintain their form throughout the rest of Euro 2024. They have been placed in Group A along with Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland, with the latter sealing a 3-1 win against Hungary in their fixture on June 15.

Germany 5-1 Scotland: Who was the highest-rated player in Euro 2024 opener?

Germany secured their biggest-ever victory at the Euros and by a host nation, defeating Scotland 5-1 on Friday. With an xG of 2.17 compared to Scotland's 0.01, Nagelsmann's men were deserved winners so let's take a look at which player performed the best.

As per FotMob, Arsenal's Kai Havertz was given the highest rating of any player on the field (8.5). The 25-year-old led the line and was a thorn in Scotland's side during his 63 minutes on the pitch.

Havertz assisted Jamal Musiala in the 19th minute to make it 2-0 before scoring dispatching his penalty right before half-time. In addition, he created one big chance, landed both his shots on target, and won three duels.

The Germans will continue their Euro 2024 campaign against Hungary on June 19.