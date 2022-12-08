Germany player's WAG stays back in Qatar to support Brazil after fiance flies back home following elimination in the group stages

Izabel Goulart, the fiance of Germany's goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, has stayed back in Qatar to support Brazil after Die Mannschaft bowed out of the tournament in the group stages, according to the Daily Star.

Trapp and co. were knocked out of the tournament after finishing third in Group E. Hansi Flick's side lost their opening game to Japan, drew against Spain, and won against Croatia.

They racked up four points after three games, the same as Spain. However. La Roja advanced to the knockout stages due to a superior goal difference.

Supermodel Izabel Goulart cheers on Brazil in a daring cut-out outfit at the Qatar World Cup - after supporting her German goalkeeper beau Kevin Trapp amid his team's shock group stage exit

======



Goulart was spotted in the stands as the Selecao defeated South Korea in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Goulart, who is Brazilian by origin, has stayed in the Middle East to support her parent country. The former model was spotted in the stands as the Selecao defeated South Korea in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Goulart was spotted next to Brazilian ace Neymar Jr.'s father during the game. Tite's side will return to action on 9th November as they take on Croatia in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup.

Zlatko Dalic's side defeated Asian powerhouse Japan to secure their spot in the last eight of the tournament.

Germany have won only three World Cup games since demolishing Brazil in 2014

Brazil v Germany: Semi Final - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Germany sent shockwaves through the footballing world when they demolished the Selecao on their home soil in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Joachim Low's men won the semi-final 7-1.

They went on to become the world champions after defeating Argentina in the final, courtesy of a memorable winning goal from Mario Gotze.

However, they haven't qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament since. In fact, the four-time world champions have won only two games in the tournament after their triumph in 2014.

Their sole win in Russia came against Sweden. Toni Kroos scored a spectacular last-ditch winner. Losses to South Korea and Mexico meant the defending world champions didn't get into the knockouts in 2018.

It was Germany in 2014 against Brazil in a 7-1 semifinal win In the last 60 years, only one other team scored 4 goals in the first half of a World Cup knockout stage match.It was Germany in 2014 against Brazil in a 7-1 semifinal win In the last 60 years, only one other team scored 4 goals in the first half of a World Cup knockout stage match.It was Germany in 2014 against Brazil in a 7-1 semifinal win 😅 https://t.co/BsU5pXTRNm

They failed to advance beyond the group stage this time as well. Their sole win of the campaign this time came against Costa Rica. However, it went in vain.

The Selecao, meanwhile, have advanced to the last eight once again. They will look to better their performance from 2018 as Belgium ended the five-time world champion's run that year in the quarter-finals.

