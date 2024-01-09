"Germany’s best footballer ever, but he was an even better person" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Franz Beckenbauer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid homage to Franz Beckenbauer following the German legend's death at the age of 78 on Monday, November 8.

Arguably the greatest defender of all time, Beckenbauer won the FIFA World Cup with West Germany both as a player (1974) and as a manager (1990). While his achievements on the football pitch will forever remain in the history books, Klopp emphasized that 'Kaiser' was just as great as a person.

Speaking about Beckenbauer, Klopp said (via Liverpool on X):

"Franz was really a big part of my life. I told him once, 'I know you much better than you ever will know me, because I know you since I can think.' And I loved him from the first day when I saw him playing, because it was just so different, so special."

An emotional Klopp then talked about the 2005 Confederations Cup and the 2006 FIFA World Cup, where he got to know Beckenbauer better. He added:

"He was a fantastic person; Germany’s best footballer ever, but he was an even better person and that’s really difficult to reach but he did that."

Watch an emotional Jurgen Klopp react to the death of Franz Beckenbauer:

Klopp further said that it's difficult for him to process Beckenbauer's loss and that the legendary figure will be sorely missed.

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish pays tribute to Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer, also known as 'Der Kaiser,' was respected all across the globe. His greatness, both on and off the pitch, made him an iconic figure among fans and fellow players.

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish also paid tribute to Beckenbauer. Daglish recalled the time Beckenbauer presented him with his 100th cap for Scotland. He wrote on social media (via Glasgow World):

"It fills me with deep sadness to hear about the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, a true icon of the game. It was a privilege to share one of my proudest moments with him when he presented my 100th cap for Scotland. My thoughts are with him and his family at this time. RIP Der Kaiser."

Liverpool hero Dalglish's country's football federation, the Scottish FA, also posted a message on social media to mourn the loss of the great Franz Beckenbauer.