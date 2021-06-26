Germany 'want to give Jadon Sancho passport' as he continues to be snubbed by England at Euro 2020

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is yet to start a game for England at Euro 2020. The former Manchester City youth product has played just six minutes of football at the tournament and came on as a second-half substitute for England in their final group game against the Czech Republic.

Former Germany football turned football pundit Lothar Matthaus is baffled by the treatment Jadon Sancho received from Gareth Southgate this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund star was widely regarded as one of the stars to look out for at Euro 2020, and many thought it would be a breakout summer for the England international.

Southgate has, however, preferred to play Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford ahead of Jadon Sancho in England's opening three games of the tournament.

Gareth Southgate's reluctance to play Jadon Sancho has resulted in the England manager receiving harsh criticism from England fans and fans of German football. Jadon Sancho has spent three years at Borussia Dortmund, during which he has developed into one of the most exciting players in the Bundesliga.

England will face Germany in the round of 16 stage of Euro 2020 on Tuesday. German legend Lothar Matthaus jokingly warned England that Germany will be more than happy to offer him a passport if he continues to be left out of the starting line-up by Gareth Southgate.

'He was one of the best players in the Bundesliga for the last two years. If he is not good enough for England, we would like to give him a German passport! It has surprised many in Germany,' said Matthaus as reported by Goal.

If England don’t play Jadon Sancho, Germany will have him, warns Lothar Matthaus 👀 pic.twitter.com/HXuCuLxmel — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 25, 2021

England will need to produce more in attack if they are to overcome Germany at Euro 2020

Jadon Sancho at England Training Camp - Euro 2020

Despite producing a number of solid defensive displays in their opening three games at Euro 2020, England have struggled in attack. The Three Lions have dominated possession in most of their games thus far, but have struggled to finish the chances they have created.

Jadon Sancho had 36 goal contributions in 38 games for Dortmund this season.



He's yet to play a single second for England at the EUROs 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e0A9ITPGv5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2021

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is yet to score in the tournament and has been guilty of missing a number of glorious opportunities. Gareth Southgate could turn to Jadon Sancho for England's game against Germany as the Borussia Dortmund star is likely to be familiar with the playing styles of a number of the German players.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee