“Gerrard didn’t have that, McManaman didn’t” - Liverpool hero Carragher on what disappoints him about Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has revealed the thing that has disappointed him the most about star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's imminent move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. The former England centre-back claimed that he is disheartened by the 26-year-old's lack of desire to stay and compete for trophies at his boyhood club.

Ad

After graduating from the Reds' academy in 2016, Alexander-Arnold quickly established himself as a mainstay in legendary manager Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup. His incredible passing vision, pinpoint crosses and lethal set-pieces have led to many calling him the best right-back in world football.

The Englishman has been a great servant to the club, racking up 22 goals and 87 assists in 349 games across all competitions. He has won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup and two EFL Cup titles among many others at Anfield.

Ad

Trending

Although he is revered by Reds' fans as the hometown hero, Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer. With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, it is almost certain that he will join Los Blancos on a free transfer (via Fabrizio Romano).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carragher lamented the lack of belief that the 33-time England international has in new manager Arne Slot's project at the club. Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, the 47-year-old said (via Rousing the Kop):

"As a local player and a Liverpool fan, they are in a position in the last five or six years where they're competing for the league and the European Cup every year... I’m just disappointed that he (Alexander-Arnold) doesn't think that this is it. I put myself in his position, we could go level with (Manchester) United here on leagues won (20), I've got another seven years at Liverpool, I want to win three or four ahead of them."

Ad

"If I was him, I'd be thinking we'd have a great opportunity to win this league at put Liverpool in a position (to compete for more). I'm disappointed as a fan, that's the only thing I'm looking at, Stevie (Gerrard) didn't have that, McManaman didn't have that (opportunity to compete for titles)."

"I just think it should be respected" - Alan Shearer disagrees with Jamie Carragher's take on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid

Premier League legend Alan Shearer disagreed with his compatriot and Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher's comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold's impending move to Real Madrid.

Ad

The ex-Newcastle United claimed that the 26-year-old has accomplished enough to be treated as a Reds' icon rather than a traitor who will have ruined his legacy at Anfield. Speaking to Betfair, the 54-year-old said:

"Looking at what is in store for him at Real Madrid, I think he'll do really well. Trent is a quality player. He'll be a huge success at Real Madrid and will help the club win big trophies as he has done for Liverpool. Trent is leaving a huge powerhouse of a football club and joining another one in Real Madrid. For him to try something different in a new country after all he's done for Liverpool, I just think that should be respected."

Up next, Alexander-Arnold will be seen in action in the Reds' upcoming Premier League fixture, a Merseyside Derby against Everton on April 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback