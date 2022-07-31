"Gerrard is embarrassed by it" - Robbie Fowler opens up on Aston Villa manager's relationship and links with Liverpool 

Robbie Fowler believes Steven Gerrard is entirely focused on his role as Aston Villa manager despite constantly being asked about his former club Liverpool.

Having enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Rangers, the former England midfielder replaced Dean Smith to take charge of Villa in November and guided his new side to a 14th-place finish.

Ahead of the new Premier League season, Fowler believes Gerrard is 'embarrassed' by the constant references to the Reds.

Fowler told The Mirror:

"Steven Gerrard knows that every time he loses a game, some Aston Villa fans will maintain he isn’t fully focused and has the Liverpool job on his mind. It’s an easy stick to beat him over the head with, but I can tell you straight that’s a load of nonsense.

"His priority is Aston Villa. He’s there to do that job and that’s the only thing on his mind. It’s other people who ­mention Liverpool.

"Gerrard is embarrassed by it because, for him, it’s Aston Villa every hour of the day. The only progression he is interested in is being the best manager he can possibly be."

Robbie Fowler believes Liverpool great Steven Gerrard has a desire to succeed at Aston Villa

The Villa boss is considered one of the greatest to ever play for the Merseyside club, making 708 appearances for the club and earning 114 England caps.

However, former Reds striker Fowler claims his former teammate is determined to take his current side to a new level in the Premier League:

"He’s got that attitude, that desire to be successful. Those attributes are as strong now as when he was a player, and look where that took him to. When results don’t go your way, of course, there is going to be discontent.

"He won’t be content with losing games either. It ­probably kills him more than it kills the fans. That’s the type of manager you want–someone who ­really cares, and Steven does."

Fowler added that the regular spotlight on Gerrard only makes him more determined. He said that the former midfielder's success with Rangers demonstrates his quality:

"He’s high profile and the spotlight is going to be on him more than some others. He knows that and accepts it. It just makes him more ­determined to be successful – just look at what he did at ­Rangers."

"That was some challenge leaving his job coaching ­Liverpool’s Under-18s in order to try and end Celtic’s superiority which he did – preventing the club’s great rivals winning a 10th ­title in a row."

