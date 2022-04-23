"Gerrard will demand that" - Paddy Kenny explains why Aston Villa are set for a big splash in the summer

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has backed Aston Villa to spend heavily during the summer transfer window.

The former Leeds United goalkeeper has insisted that Steven Gerrard will be disappointed with how the Villans have fared this season.

When the former Liverpool skipper took charge of Aston Villa, the Midlands club were languishing just above the relegation zone. Gerrard made an immediate impact at Villa Park right after his appointment in November.

However, in recent weeks, the Midlands club have experienced a poor run of form and find themselves 15th in the league table. They have lost four games on the bounce and will face Leicester City on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

Kenny has suggested that Aston Villa will be utterly disappointed looking back at their season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Steven Gerrard was at the Stade Vélodrome last night to watch Boubacar Kamara.



The Aston Villa manager is interested in signing the defensive midfielder when his contract runs out this summer.



(Source: @RMCSport) Steven Gerrard was at the Stade Vélodrome last night to watch Boubacar Kamara.The Aston Villa manager is interested in signing the defensive midfielder when his contract runs out this summer.(Source: @RMCSport) 🚨 Steven Gerrard was at the Stade Vélodrome last night to watch Boubacar Kamara.The Aston Villa manager is interested in signing the defensive midfielder when his contract runs out this summer.(Source: @RMCSport) https://t.co/ctZlw1rd5a

The 43-year-old highlighted that the Birmingham-based club made some solid signings but they have not worked out. He told Football Insider:

“15th is not good enough, they will be really disappointed with that. I was actually really excited to see how Villa were going to do this season because of the transfers they made in the summer but it hasn’t quite worked for them.

“They have been so inconsistent this season because they have played some really good stuff."

Kenny has tipped Gerrard to make plenty of changes in the dressing room over the summer. The 43-year-old has also backed the Liverpool legend to make the right moves during the transfer window.

He added:

“But there have been times where they have been really poor and they shouldn’t be down in 15th. I think they will have a big summer, they have to. Gerrard will demand that.

“I don’t know what was promised to him but he managed to get Coutinho to sign for them so I would trust him to spend well in the summer.”

Steven Gerrard can lead Aston Villa to great things

Aston Villa are still pretty much a work in progress under their new manager Steven Gerrard.

At times, they have played brilliant football but the former Liverpool midfielder needs to be shown patience to deliver results on a weekly basis.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial



“Without a doubt, he’s someone who we want to build this group around moving forward.”



#LEIAVL Gerrard on Jacob Ramsey: “It’s not until you get up close and personal that you see his level and potential.“Without a doubt, he’s someone who we want to build this group around moving forward.” Gerrard on Jacob Ramsey: “It’s not until you get up close and personal that you see his level and potential.“Without a doubt, he’s someone who we want to build this group around moving forward.”#LEIAVL https://t.co/HyY7KiJcFS

The 41-year-old has shown that he has what it takes to become a brilliant manager and will obviously require players of his liking.

The squad he inherited from Dean Smith is clearly not up to the mark but with some alterations, they can become a lot better.

