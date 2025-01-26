"Get your 60/70 million and reinvest it somewhere else" - Carragher asks PL club to sell player linked with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher has advised Aston Villa to sell Jhon Duran to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr this month. The Colombian striker has been linked with a move away from Villa Park, with the Saudi Pro League emerging as a viable option.

Duran has been a player of interest for several sides since the summer, with Chelsea and West Ham having tried to sign him before he signed a new deal with Aston Villa. The Hammers have seen a bid of around £57 million rejected for the 21-year-old this month, as well.

Al-Nassr are reportedly keen on signing the young striker this month as they look to launch a major onslaught on the Saudi league in the second half of the season. Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher advised Aston Villa not to miss out on the windfall that would come with their sale of the striker this month.

"I'd sell Jhon Duran, and it probably goes against the grain of what most football clubs would do. Normally in that situation, you would probably sell the older one, Ollie Watkins, because you think this guy's going to be here for a long time, but I would try and get an extra 10 million out of them. I think he looks like a great player, but I think sometimes when people talk about big squads, sometimes players also need to know they were playing."

The former defender believes that due to Duran's presence, Aston Villa aren't able to get the best out of their starting striker - Ollie Watkins.

"You always remember Tottenham, they could never find a striker when they had Harry Kane, because what striker, good one, is going to wait for Harry Kane? I don't think you're quite getting the best out of Ollie Watkins knowing that Jhon Duran's going to come on with 15/20 minutes every game, but he has to bring him on with 15 or 20 minutes to go every game because he's going to be unhappy."

"I just think sometimes you can have players who are almost too good in the same position. One player needs to know he's the man. I think that's Ollie Watkins for me. I think you could get good money for Jhon Duran, it's not like Ollie Watkins has finished, he's still got another 3 or 4 years at this level. I know, Villa fans might say, "no, he's a great young striker", but I just think the dynamic's not going to work. They can't play together, get your 60/70 million and reinvest it somewhere else in the team."

Jhon Duran is the leading scorer for Unai Emery's side this season, with 12 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions. The Colombia international may be tempted by the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will be keen to have a striker like Duran on their books, seeing as he has proven himself in English football. The youngster will be a great source of goals to replace the outgoing Anderson Talisca at Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr in XI to face Al-Fateh

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the starting XI for his side as they prepare to face Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League. The 39-year-old will make his 17th league appearance of the season for the Knights of Najd in front of their fans.

Stefano Pioli has named a very strong XI for the game against the league's whipping boys. The trio of Sadio Mane, Angelo Gabriel, and Otavio start behind Cristiano Ronaldo, while Marcelo Brozovic also starts in midfield. Goalkeeper Bento starts between the sticks, while Mohamed Simakan starts at centre-back.

Anderson Talisca is not with the squad as he continues to work on his exit from the club this month. Aymeric Laporte is another absentee for Pioli's side, with the Spain international missing out for Al-Nassr through injury. Cristiano Ronaldo will be hopeful of adding to his 13 league goals to help his side pick up all three points.

