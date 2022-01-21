"Get him in and beat Spurs to the deal" - Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to snap up 21-year-old defender amidst interest from Tottenham

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to make a move for Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence. Mikel Arteta's side is likely to face stiff competition for the signature of Spence from Tottenham Hotspur, who are also interested in the 21-year-old.

Spence rose through the youth ranks at Fulham before moving to Middlesbrough in 2018. He broke into their starting line-up in 2019-20. There, he spent two seasons as a first-team regular before getting loaned out to Nottingham Forrest last summer. The right-back has made 21 appearances across competitions for Forrest this season.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Tottenham, Arsenal and Leeds are among a number of clubs in England and abroad who have an interest in Middlesbrough's Djed Spence Tottenham, Arsenal and Leeds are among a number of clubs in England and abroad who have an interest in Middlesbrough's Djed Spence 👇

He produced a Man of the Match performance in Forest's 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup on January 9. Campbell believes Spence should replace Cedric Soares at Arsenal. He also said that the Gunners should stave off competition from Spurs to secure the player.

"I think Cedric's race has been run at Arsenal. Spence really impressed me in that game against Arsenal. I know we weren't at our best. but he was brilliant nonetheless. He showed such great speed, control, passing and defensive qualities in that game," Campbell told Football Insider.

"He is still a young man as well. so he is only going to get better. I think it would be very smart business to get him in. He'd give Mikel Arteta another option, that's for sure. Get him in and beat Spurs to the deal."

Meanwhile, Soares joined Arsenal on a six-month loan deal from Southampton in January 2020. The Portuguese defender was signed to provide cover and competition to full-back Hector Bellerin. Arsenal signed Soares permanently later that summer.

However, he made just ten appearances in the Premier League last season. Despite Bellerin's departure last summer, Soares was unable to break into the starting line-up this season due to the arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japanese has been in fine form this season, making the right-back spot his own. Soares, meanwhile, has made just four Premier League appearances this campaign.

Arsenal could focus on a striker rather than a defender

SSC Napoli vs ACF Fiorentina - Coppa Italia 2021-22

Despite being urged to sign Spence by Kevin Campbell, Arsenal are likely to focus on signing a top-quality striker during the ongoing transfer window or next summer.

The Gunners are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese has been frozen out of the squad in recent weeks by Mikel Arteta due to disciplinary issues. Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette, in the final six months of his contract with the club, could also leave the club in the summer.

Arsenal could, therefore, look to sign a new striker. They have reportedly tabled an offer for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic. The Serb has scored 20 goals in 23 games across competitions for the Florence-based side this season.

LTArsenal™ @ltarsenal



"Some English clubs have made contact, but there is no agreement yet. We are open [to selling].”



football-italia.net/barone-confirm… NEW: Fiorentina director Joe Barone confirms they want to sell Dusan Vlahovic this month, adding:"Some English clubs have made contact, but there is no agreement yet. We are open [to selling].” NEW: Fiorentina director Joe Barone confirms they want to sell Dusan Vlahovic this month, adding:"Some English clubs have made contact, but there is no agreement yet. We are open [to selling].”football-italia.net/barone-confirm…

According to Football.London, the Gunners are desperate to complete a move for the 21-year-old forward during the ongoing transfer window.

