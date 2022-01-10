"Get them out of the club" – Arsenal fans blast 3 players who should 'never wear' the shirt again after FA Cup exit

Arsenal fans online were unimpressed by the performances of Rob Holding, Cedric Soares and Eddie Nketiah following their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. The defeat meant the Gunners had been eliminated in the third round of the competition.

Mikel Arteta named a slightly rotated starting XI to take on Nottingham Forest. The former Manchester City assistant manager played the likes of Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares, Charlie Patino and Eddie Nketiah.

However, there were also a few first-team regulars including Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Ben White. But the fringe players failed to make an impression as the Gunners fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Lewis Grabban netted an 83rd minute winner to send Nottingham Forest into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

A portion of Gunners supporters took to Twitter following a disappointing display by the likes of Rob Holding, Eddie Nketiah and Cedric Soares. Many suggested that the trio were not fit to wear the shirt.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Charlie @CharleyJP1996 Cedric,holding & nketiah are not good enough get them out of the club #NOFARS Cedric,holding & nketiah are not good enough get them out of the club #NOFARS

Ciarán @_naraic @arseblog Done with Cedric, Nketiah and Holding. They aren't the level we need and now we know! @arseblog Done with Cedric, Nketiah and Holding. They aren't the level we need and now we know!

S.Sports @Samsports094 Cedric Holding Nketiah. If this club is serious will be playing for different clubs next season. Not good enough. Cedric Holding Nketiah. If this club is serious will be playing for different clubs next season. Not good enough.

abzee🧃 @aabzee_ Cedric, Holding, Nketiah need to be sold yuck Cedric, Holding, Nketiah need to be sold yuck

IIIIMCMLXXXVII @MCMLXXXVII_SA Nketiah, Cedric and Holding took this opportunity to show us how shit they really are. We’ll never win anything we’ve these lot still in the team Nketiah, Cedric and Holding took this opportunity to show us how shit they really are. We’ll never win anything we’ve these lot still in the team

SambiSzn🇦🇱✍️ @SambiSzn_ Nketiah , holding and Cedric Nketiah , holding and Cedric https://t.co/OBB7EUFd2f

Wayne 😷🇹🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @WaynesWorld20_ I hope we never see Holding, Kolasinac, Cedric or Nketiah ever again, honestly. I hope we never see Holding, Kolasinac, Cedric or Nketiah ever again, honestly.

Cannon and Rose @cannonandrose @samuelJayC Cedric is abject. Nketiah rejected a contract from us!!!???? He should realise that the only way is (substantially) down. Holding consistently disappoints. The only one I can make a defence for is Sambi, who’s young, and hasn’t played for a while. @samuelJayC Cedric is abject. Nketiah rejected a contract from us!!!???? He should realise that the only way is (substantially) down. Holding consistently disappoints. The only one I can make a defence for is Sambi, who’s young, and hasn’t played for a while.

ZebrArse @zebrarse @samuelJayC Midfield was non-existent. Nketiah was playing for Eddie FC. @samuelJayC Midfield was non-existent. Nketiah was playing for Eddie FC.

Sam @samuelJayC One of the worst performances I’ve ever seen from the club. Nketiah, Lokonga, Holding, Cedric embarrassing. One of the worst performances I’ve ever seen from the club. Nketiah, Lokonga, Holding, Cedric embarrassing.

It is worth noting that this is the second time in recent years that Arsenal have been eliminated by Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup. The Gunners suffered a 4-2 defeat against the same opponent during the 2017-18 season.

Mikel Arteta's side will now need to shift their focus away from the FA Cup to the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal are scheduled to take on Liverpool in a two-legged semi-final. The first leg will take place at Anfield on the 13th of January.

Mikel Arteta's first trophy as Arsenal manager was the 2020 FA Cup

Arsenal have had success in the FA Cup in recent seasons. The Gunners last lifted the cup back in 2020 which happened to be the first trophy the club won under the leadership of Mikel Arteta.

The north London side defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the final thanks to a brace by club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A few months later Arsenal went on to win the Community Shield, beating Liverpool in a penalty shootout.

However, the club have not seen any success since their Community Shield triumph. The Gunners are without European football this season for the first time in 25 years.

As things stand, Mikel Arteta's side are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 35 points from 20 matches. Arsenal could lose fourth spot if they lose to Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on 16 January.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL "Today showed we were not capable of winning against Forest away from home..." "Today showed we were not capable of winning against Forest away from home..."

Edited by Arjun Panchadar