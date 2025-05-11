"Get him out of this club", "Hate him with a passion" - Real Madrid fans blast 28-year-old star after 4-3 loss to Barcelona

Real Madrid fans on X have criticized Dani Ceballos after he performed poorly during their 4-3 loss against Barcelona. The Blaugrana took one step closer to sealing the LaLiga title following their win at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, May 11.

Los Blancos got off to the perfect start, taking a 2-0 lead via Kylian Mbappe's brace (5' (P), 14'). However, the hosts responded well, leveling the scores after Eric Garcia (19') and Lamine Yamal (32') netted one goal apiece.

Ceballos then collided with Mbappe in midfield in the 34th minute, leading to Raphinha finishing well past Thibaut Courtois. The Brazilian completed his brace 11 minutes later after Lucas Vazquez lost possession, ensuring Barcelona had a 4-2 lead going into half-time.

Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 70th minute with a simple finish to get Real Madrid back into the game. However, a flurry of disallowed goals from both sides, along with debutant Victor Munoz missing a pair of big chances, ensured Barcelona sealed a narrow 4-3 win.

Ceballos started in midfield alongside Fede Valverde, completing 12 passes from an attempted 15 (80 percent accuracy). However, the 28-year-old created zero chances, won zero tackles, was dribbled past twice, and lost three duels. He also made an error leading to goal and received a FotMob match rating of 3.5 before being subbed off for Luka Modric at half-time.

One Real Madrid fan posted:

"Get Ceballos out of this club, I am so tired of him."

Another fan tweeted:

"I hate Ceballos with a passion"

Other fans reacted below:

"Ceballos you f***ing idiot. Most overrated player in our recent history," one fan commented

"Ceballos - Betis please take this bum off our hands. It’s the same cycle with him: somewhat good game, injured, terrible for months, repeat. Can’t believe the club is considering renewing him," another added

"Why did Ceballos start over Modric?" one fan questioned

"Worst player this season post injury," another typed

How did Real Madrid fare during their 4-3 loss against Barcelona?

Real Madrid's title aspirations were dealt a severe blow after they lost 4-3 against Barcelona. They remain second in the LaLiga standings with 75 points from 35 games, seven points behind the Blaugrana, with just three games remaining this season.

The Blaugrana dominated possession with 62 percent of the ball, completing 417 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. In comparison, Real Madrid had 38 percent possession and completed 235 passes with an accuracy of 80 percent.

Barcelona were more dominant going forward as well, landing 23 shots in total, with nine being on target (xG of 4.16). Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's men recorded nine shots in total, with five being on target (xG of 2.66).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on May 11, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST and are subject to change.

