"Get out of my club", "Just go to Saudi" - Barcelona fans believe star is 'finished' despite club's 3-2 win over Almeria in La Liga fixture

Barcelona fans on social media expressed their frustration regarding Robert Lewandowski after the Pole failed to make an impact during their 3-2 win over Almeria on Wednesday, December 20.

Despite facing La Liga's bottom team, the Catalan giants struggled to assert their dominance, and the fans were understandably displeased.

Sergi Roberto, playing in midfield, emerged as the unlikely savior, netting twice to compensate for Lewandowski's surprising inability to finish chances. Barca's journey to triumph at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys was anything but smooth. The team experienced several setbacks, including squandered leads and a series of missed opportunities.

Robert Lewandowski, typically a reliable marksman, found himself in an unusual slump during the match. Despite being presented with numerous scoring chances, many within the penalty area, Lewandowski failed to convert them. Although the Polish striker did provide an assist, his inability to find the back of the net raised questions about his current form.

Barcelona fans expressed their frustration with the striker's recent slump on X (formerly Twitter). One fan wrote:

"Lewandowski should get out of my club"

Another fan said:

"Lewandoski should just go to Saudi"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Sergi Roberto guides Barcelona to rollercoaster win against Almeria

Barcelona's clash with Almeria in La Liga was a spectacle of missed chances. The Catalan giants found themselves in a challenging tussle, with Almeria refusing to back down. The game began with Barca missing an early opportunity to take the lead, as Luis Maximiano made a superb diving save to deny Sergi Roberto.

Raphinha broke the deadlock for the Blaugrana in the 33rd minute. Capitalizing on a rebound from a corner, he lifted the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

While Almeria had limited chances, they made the most of their opportunities. A costly error from Ronald Araujo provided Leo Baptistao with a chance, which he converted, chipping the ball over Inaki Pena to equalize in the 41st minute.

The second half saw Roberto put Barcelona ahead again in the 60th minute. His well-timed run allowed him to meet Raphinha's corner at the near post and he looped his header over Maximiano. However, the lead was short-lived as Araujo collided with Pena, leaving the goal exposed for Edgar Gonzalez to equalize again in the 71st minute.

Roberto emerged as an unlikely hero, slipping behind Almeria's defense and coolly slotting the ball past Maximiano for Barcelona's winner.