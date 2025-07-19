  • home icon
  "Get out of my club", "Needs his contract terminated" - Fans rip apart Manchester United star for display in pre-season draw vs Leeds

“Get out of my club”, “Needs his contract terminated” - Fans rip apart Manchester United star for display in pre-season draw vs Leeds

By Silas Sud
Published Jul 19, 2025 15:50 GMT
Manchester United fans have reacted on X
Manchester United fans have reacted on X

Manchester United fans on X want Rasmus Hojlund to be sold after he struggled to get involved during their 0-0 draw against Leeds United. The two sides faced each other in a pre-season friendly at the Strawberry Arena on Saturday, July 19.

Ruben Amorim and Co. kicked off their pre-season campaign against long-time rivals Leeds United in Stockholm. However, they struggled as a unit going forward, with Tom Heaton making some sharp saves to prevent Leeds from breaking the deadlock in the second half.

Manchester United had several massive chances to secure the win towards the end of the game. Kobbie Mainoo's header in the 88th minute struck the woodwork before Ayden Heaven fired the rebound directly at Illan Meslier. Patrick Dorgu then unleashed a goal-bound effort two minutes later. However, this was accidentally blocked by Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund came on as a substitute at half-time, playing a total of 45 minutes. Despite creating one chance for his side, he failed to land his one attempted shot on target. Moreover, the 22-year-old notably struggled for form last season, recording just four goals and one assist in 32 Premier League fixtures.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"Hojlund needs his contract terminated"
Another fan tweeted:

"Yeah Hojlund get out of my club. Brother you don’t score and you stopping people from scoring"
Other fans reacted below:

"Hojlund just pisses me off. He doesn’t even have to do something bad atp, it’s just the sight of him that gets my blood boiling. He’s not doing ANYTHING, quite literally just there to get his steps in," one fan commented
"Hojlund might be the worst ever Striker in United History, can’t score, can’t pass, can’t square the ball, he’s Fuv**n s**t," another added
"I will lose every respect for Hojlund if he chooses to stay and fight for his position. Just accept you're not good enough and move on ffs man," one fan insisted
"Hojlund can't score and he's preventing others from scoring too.. Please get him out of my club..," another chimed in
"Can we just not place a treadmill (adjusted to match speed) on the side of the pitch for Hojlund in the preseason games, so he feels like he’s playing despite him not actually being on the pitch?" one fan cheekily questioned
"He's very aggressive" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim provides verdict on Matheus Cunha following pre-season stalemate against Leeds United

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has praised Matheus Cunha for his ability on the ball and aggression following his side's goalless draw against Leeds United. Cunha made his debut for the Red Devils after arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this summer for a reported transfer fee of £62.5 million.

Cunha made the starting XI and played for a total of 45 minutes as a left-sided No. 10. The Brazilian was lively on the ball, leading to Amorim stating (via The United Stand on X):

"I think Matheus Cunha showed what he is, when he gets the ball he's very aggressive in the direction of the opponent."

Manchester United will next face West Ham United in a friendly on Saturday, July 26.

Edited by Silas Sud
