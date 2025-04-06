"Get that donkey out of the club", "Zero impact in every match" - Fans slam Liverpool star after 3-2 loss to Fulham

Liverpool fans on X have blasted Andy Robertson after he performed poorly during their 3-2 loss against Fulham in the Premier League. The Reds suffered their third defeat in four appearances across all competitions at Craven Cottage on Sunday, April 6.
Arne Slot and Co. got off to the perfect start in the 14th minute when Alexis Mac Allister's screamer from distance found the back of the net. However, Fulham leveled the scores nine minutes later via Ryan Sessegnon's powerful strike.
Robertson gave the ball away to Alex Iwobi in the 32nd minute. The latter took full advantage, making it 2-1 after his deflected shot went past Caoimhin Kelleher. Rodrigo Muniz piled the misery on Liverpool five minutes later with a clinical finish after the Reds failed to clear the ball following a corner. Luis Diaz found the bottom-left corner (72') to make it 3-2, but Fulham held on to their lead to seal all three points.
Andy Robertson has looked far from his best this season, failing to reach the levels he reached under Jurgen Klopp. The Scotsman struggled against Fulham, making a direct error that led to a goal. He also created zero chances, lost two duels, and delivered zero accurate crosses from an attempted two.
One Liverpool fan reacted:
"Andy f*****g Robertson. Get that donkey out of the club."
Another fan tweeted:
"But you want to see Robertson that has zero impact in every match we play"
Other fans reacted below:
"Robertson should genuinely never play for the club again," one fan commented
"Andy Robertson look for a new club next season. Never play Jones at RB again," another added
"How many points is that now that Robertson has took off us?" one fan questioned
"This is Robertson’s defeat, not ours. For me, only 1 loss this season," another insisted
How did Liverpool fare during their 3-2 loss against Fulham?
Liverpool's Premier League title hopes were dealt a slight blow after they suffered a 3-2 loss against Fulham. They remain at the top of the table with 73 points from 31 games, 11 points behind second-placed Arsenal.
The Reds dominated possession with 62 percent of the ball, completing 463 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent. Meanwhile, the hosts had 38 percent possession and completed 257 passes with an accuracy of 78 percent.
Liverpool also had more chances up front, landing 14 shots in total, with six being on target. They created three big chances and hit the woodwork once, generating an xG of 1.11. In comparison, Fulham landed 12 shots in total, with six being on target (xG of 0.75).
Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 6, 2025, at 9:15 PM IST. They are subject to change.