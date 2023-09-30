“Get the f**k out; I was literally warning about this” – Mark Goldbridge’s reaction to Manchester United conceding against Palace goes viral

Manchester United superfan Mark Goldbridge has slammed the team for conceding first at Old Trafford once again in their match against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils took on the Eagles in a Premier League encounter on Saturday, September 30. Despite dominating the early exchanges, Erik ten Hag's men conceded the opener in the 25th minute.

Centre-back Joachim Andersen lashed home on the volley after United failed to clear Eberechi Eze's free-kick from the right.

Goldbridge, who was on his regular match-day live stream on "The United Stand," had this to say when Andersen's sumptuous strike went in (via Instagram):

"Well over 80% possession... Oh, f**k off! Get the f**k out! How the f**k has that happened? I was literally warning about this.

"We dominate teams at home - we did it against Brighton [& Hove Albion], we did it against Palace, and they go and score first because we are allergic to scoring goals first at Old Trafford. We have to let everybody else into the game."

He then added:

"It's a really good finish, but it's bad marking. Just unbelievable."

The video has already garnered over 5,000 likes and over 100 comments.

Goldbridge referred to Manchester United's 3-1 league defeat to Brighton earlier this month. The Seagulls, despite not creating many clearcut chances, scored the opener in that game through former United striker Danny Welbeck.

Ten Hag's men also trailed 2-0 in their Premier League contest against Nottingham Forest before coming back to win 3-2. They did, however, thrash Palace 3-0 in a Carabao Cup third-round clash at home in mid-week.

Manchester United suffer another defeat as Crystal Palace come up trumps at Old Trafford

Despite facing plenty of pressure in a second half where Manchester United had 82% possession, Crystal Palace held on to take home a 1-0 victory. Roy Hodgson's side were resolute against a Red Devils frontline that recorded just three shots on target after the break.

This marked United's fourth defeat in seven Premier League matches this term, their worst start to a league campaign in 34 years. They now sit 10th, already six points adrift of fourth place.

Palace's defenders were splendid on Saturday, recording a combined 27 clearances, 20 successful duels, 11 tackles and eight interceptions. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, a Manchester United academy graduate, came up with three saves, two punches and two high claims as well.

For United, Alejandro Garnacho provided some spark off the bench, while Bruno Fernandes laid out three key passes and created one big chance. Mason Mount also put in one of his better performances this term, but it was to no avail.