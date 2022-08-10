"Get over the fact that Sir Alex Ferguson has gone" - Ex-Manchester United star urges Red Devils to move on from emphatic Scot

Former Manchester United forward Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has urged the club to move on from the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Ferguson has remained a constant presence at Old Trafford since leaving his post as the Red Devils' manager in 2013. As per the Mirror, he has been in a non-excecutive directorial role over the last nine years and has now been handed a position on their board of directors.

Ferguson will be joined by former club chief David Gill, United CEO Richard Arnold, Director of Football John Murtough and club legend Bryan Robson. They will reportedly act as a think-tank to help United's football operations.

Hernandez, who played under Ferguson at Manchester United between 2010 and 2013, however, believes the club need to move on from their legendary boss. The Mexican said during a recent interview when asked about United's decline since the Ferguson era (as quoted by The Sun):

"It doesn't surprise me because in life it’s not easy having a manager for 26 years in the way that Sir Alex did it. To substitute that man like that is not easy. It is like winning the lottery. Do you think anyone you hire afterwards is going to be able to do 80 per cent of what Ferguson did?"

He went on to add:

"My point of view is that after Ferguson brings so much pressure that it just isn’t going to work out. United need to now get over the fact that Sir Alex Ferguson has gone."

Hernandez concluded:

"Would we like to have someone similar? Yes, yes, yes. But Sir Alex has gone and it is never going to be the same. So United have to adapt and allow the next manager to do it in his own way."

The LA Galaxy forward played 117 times across competitions under Ferguson over three seasons, netting 50 goals and laying out 16 assists. Hernandez helped the Red Devils lift two Premier League titles in those campaigns.

Manchester United are currently under their fifth permanent manager since 2013

During a 26-year reign in charge of Manchester United, Ferguson won it all. He lifted 13 Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies, five FA Cups, four EFL Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, since his departure in 2013, the Red Devils have won just three major titles and have run through four permanent managers. Ferguson's immediate replacement, David Moyes, lasted less than a full season and was followed by Louis van Gaal.

The Dutch tactician won the FA Cup before being replaced by Jose Mourinho, who led the club to triumphs in the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League. He was in turn replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked midway through last season.

Erik ten Hag is the current occupant of the Manchester United hotseat. His official reign began with a 2-1 league defeat at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

