Argentina icon Lionel Messi launched a scathing attack on Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst during an interview after his side's FIFA World Cup quarter-final win.

Messi, 35, led La Albiceleste to a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands on Friday, 9 December.

The game was dramatic, finishing 2-2 in normal time in a controversial fashion amid tension between the two sides.

Spanish official Antonio Mateu Lahoz handed out 13 yellow cards throughout a feisty encounter, although some of his decisions were questionable.

He added 10 minutes on at the end of normal time, much to the bemusement of the South Americans.

Weghorst came on in the 78th minute and struck a fantastic 83rd-minute finish.

The Dutch frontman then scored a remarkable 90+11th-minute effort to send the tie into extra time.

Before that, the two nations had a massive bust-up when Leandro Paredes smashed the ball towards the Dutch substitutes' bench.

The Argentine midfielder was fouled by Nathan Ake in the 89th minute and lashed out, leading to a melee between players of both teams.

There were similar clashes after Lautaro Martinez fired the winning penalty past Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert.

Denzel Dumfries was given a red card during the altercations, while Noa Lang received a booking.

The tension between the two sides seemed to continue further down the tunnel as Lionel Messi hit out at Weghorst during an interview.

He said (via AlbicelesteTalk):

“Who are you looking at? Go ahead you stupid.”

Argentina's hero Emiliano Martinez was also seen hurling abuse at the Netherlands camp following the win.

He alluded to the two saves he made during the penalty shootout when he shouted out (via AlbicelesteTalk):

“I fu*ked you twice! twice! you bi*ch.”

Argentina face Croatia in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, but the drama from their quarter-final win over the Netherlands continues.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho reacts to Lionel Messi and co's FIFA World Cup quarter-final victory

Garnacho reacted to La Albiceleste's dramatic win.

Garnacho, 18, didn't head to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

The United teenager was touted by many as a potential last-minute call-up, but Lionel Scaloni opted not to bring him into the squad.

The young Argentine is watching his side's journey through the tournament.

He posted an intriguing image of Lionel Messi after their thrilling quarter-final victory on his Instagram story.

The post was of Messi after he struck his penalty during the shootout and celebrated by cupping his hands to his ears.

