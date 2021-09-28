"Get a grip" - Jamie O'Hara slams Arsenal fans for 'embarassing' behavior

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara has told Arsenal supporters to "get a grip" on themselves. Arsenal fans have been on cloud nine since their side's 3-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Sunday (September 26).

The Gunners took the lead at the Emirates Stadium in the 12th minute thanks to a goal from Emile Smith Rowe. Mikel Arteta's side doubled their advantage in the 27th minute through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Bukayo Saka added a third in the 34th minute to make matters worse for Tottenham.

Arsenal fans were seen signing Aubameyang's name after the game. The club's latest victory was their third consecutive win in the Premier League, which has Arsenal fans dreaming of European football again. Jamie O'Hara has, however, slammed Arsenal fans for their behavior.

"Let's get something straight right now! You have 9 points and you're going on like Arsenal have just won the league. Arsenal have had the biggest fall from grace than any football club in the PL. Arsenal fans need to get a grip," O'Hara told TalkSport.

Arsenal's third victory of the season in the league took them to 10th place in the Premier League table. They are now within five points of league leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners endured a dismal start to the campaign, which saw them lose all three of their opening Premier League fixtures. But Mikel Arteta's side finally seem to be hitting their stride now.

The form of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has offered plenty of optimism. This, combined with their three-match winning streak, has led Arsenal fans to believe that their club can challenge for the European places this season.

Tottenham, on the other hand, suffered their third consecutive defeat in the Premier League. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have worryingly conceded nine goals in their last three games. The form of talismanic striker Harry Kane is also proving to be a major concern for the north London club.

Arsenal will need to get results against the bigger teams if they are to challenge for the European places

Arsenal players celebrate during their match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal have often struggled against top quality opposition in recent years. The Gunners have already been demolished 5-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad and were also beaten 2-0 by Chelsea at home this season.

A victory against a below-par Tottenham Hotspur side is likely to lift spirits at Arsenal. However, it is unlikely to be an indicator of the progress they have made under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal will look to make it four wins out of four when they face an in-form Brighton side next weekend.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra